The Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) has been working with our Adams County municipalities to take advantage of the Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Maintenance Program (DGLV), a grant program, since the start of the program in the late 1990s.

Initially, the program was just for dirt and gravel roads, but in 2013, the program expanded to include low-volume paved roads. The ACCD has done 16 low-volume paved road projects since that time.

Deb Musselman is a resource conservation technician and chair of the Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Quality Assurance Board at the Adams County Conservation District. She can be reached at 717-337-0636 ext. 3051 or at dmusselman@adamscountypa.gov.

