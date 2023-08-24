The Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) has been working with our Adams County municipalities to take advantage of the Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Maintenance Program (DGLV), a grant program, since the start of the program in the late 1990s.
Initially, the program was just for dirt and gravel roads, but in 2013, the program expanded to include low-volume paved roads. The ACCD has done 16 low-volume paved road projects since that time.
Some of the projects that the DGLV Program has done on the low volume paved roads in the past have been installing underdrains, both in the roadbed and in the roadside ditches. This work allows the clean water from the springs and seeps to be conveyed away from the road base, keeping the roadside ditches from being saturated. Saturated roadside ditches are more erodible, allowing more sediment to move through the ditches and into a receiving stream.
A spring or seep within the road base allows water to compromise the road base and pump up into the surface; the surface pavement will break up in a shorter timeframe, creating more maintenance costs for the municipality. In other instances, roadside ditches will need to be re-graded, and cross pipes need to be replaced to allow the water to flow better along and through the road.
The drainage practices will allow the water to travel along and through the road without causing damage to the road by keeping the erosive forces of stormwater away from the road. Other projects have included storm sewer system work and water quality inlet inserts for these storm sewer inlet systems.
The Adams County Conservation District has funding available to municipalities certified through the DGLV program for eligible low-volume paved road projects. We can provide information to municipalities about how to become certified in the program. We want to work with any municipality in Adams County to address the water quality issues on roads that drain to streams.
This program is a great way to help our local municipalities maintain their local roads and keep our streams clean.
Deb Musselman is a resource conservation technician and chair of the Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Road Quality Assurance Board at the Adams County Conservation District. She can be reached at 717-337-0636 ext. 3051 or at dmusselman@adamscountypa.gov.
