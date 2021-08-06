My name is Robyn Woods and I am the new youth services librarian at the Adams County Library System. I am at the library here in Gettysburg. I am from Long Island, N.Y. One of the reasons I became a librarian is because I love to learn new things. I learn new things at the library almost every day. Since I began working here I have also had the opportunity to read innovative books and watch new television shows and movies. I have been enjoying meeting new people and learning about all that Adams county and Pennsylvania has to offer. One of the things I am looking forward to is the upcoming fall season and all of the apple themed activities that take place here in the fruit belt.
But, before I get too excited there is still the end of summer. With summer coming to an end so does Summer Quest. Before Summer Quest is over, make sure you come to the library to collect your prizes. There are prizes for every 200 minutes you’ve read.
