As a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, the Adams County Farmers Market relies on the generous contributions of corporate and business sponsors.
Every year, local businesses contribute to our organization to help us advance our mission, increase access to fresh foods and strengthen the bond between agriculture and the community. Business sponsorships are an incredibly important component of our overall fundraising efforts and help ensure that the farmers market can operate effectively year after year.
We are honored to have several sponsors who reliably support the Adams County Farmers Market. WellSpan Health, Adams Electric Cooperative, and Members 1st Federal Credit Union have been longtime sponsors for our organization. New this year we were also glad to have the support of Dayhoff Construction. And, we were very appreciative of our newest sponsor, Highmark Wholecare, for their outstanding and generous contribution to our food assistance programs.
Businesses sponsor the farmers market for a variety of reasons. Some sponsors resonate with the health and wellness aspects of the Adams County Farmers Market’s mission, some sponsors want to help support regional farmers and some sponsors know that supporting the farmers market also helps support the local economy and small businesses.
Farmers market sponsorships not only benefit our community-driven programs, but they also have a wide range of benefits for the sponsoring organization too. At the Adams County Farmers Market, we work hard to ensure that our sponsors are appropriately recognized and thanked for their generosity. The market itself draws well over 1,000 people every Saturday, where sponsors can be recognized amongst large swathes of the community. Additionally, our organization has a broad reach on several different social media platforms, which provides another opportunity to showcase the local businesses that have decided to support the Adams County Farmers Market. Sponsors at our Blue Ribbon sponsorship level can even set up a booth at the farmers market and talk to hundreds of farmers market shoppers directly.
Because of the public-facing nature of the farmers market, the return on investment for farmers market sponsors tends to be immediate and impactful. There are also a variety of strong perks and activations business sponsors can consider based on their preferences. We know not every business needs or wants the same types of recognition.
Now that we are getting close to the 4th quarter of the fiscal year, many businesses are starting to think about their 2023 budget. If you are a part of a business that is considering philanthropic contributions in the near future, consider sponsoring the Adams County Farmers Market. Sponsoring the farmers market is a high-visibility way to show Adams County residents that your business is community-oriented and committed to helping improve people’s day-to-day lives. At some sponsorship levels, you can even join us at the farmers market and meet our customers face to face. We would love to talk with any local business owners about how sponsoring the Adams County Farmers Market can benefit both the community and your business. Please feel free to reach out to me at any time at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org.
Reza Djalal is the Market Manager for the Adams County Farmers Market Association. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org, or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.
