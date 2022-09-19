As a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, the Adams County Farmers Market relies on the generous contributions of corporate and business sponsors.

Every year, local businesses contribute to our organization to help us advance our mission, increase access to fresh foods and strengthen the bond between agriculture and the community. Business sponsorships are an incredibly important component of our overall fundraising efforts and help ensure that the farmers market can operate effectively year after year.

Reza Djalal is the Market Manager for the Adams County Farmers Market Association. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org, or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.

