On Saturday evening, Sept. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. 200 American Cancer Society Relay For Life luminaries glowed along the drive into Oakside Park in Biglerville. Behind the luminary bags stood sponsorship signs in honor of our business and civic sponsors who supported us during a very tough year. Along with those sponsor signs were many signs carrying cancer prevention messages and information about our free services.
For a few hours it felt a little like our Relay For Life event. Some of our team members, family and friends drove or walked along the path to read names on bags and see the signs. Some people had come that day for a Cornhole Tournament and others were there for a 90th Birthday party (Happy Birthday)! We had a couple gentlemen on motorcycles come in and ask about the display and donate! We hope that everyone who came through that night learned something.
Connie Woodruff is a senior community development manager and American Cancer Society Relay For Life staff partner for events in Adams and Franklin Counties. She can be reached at connie.woodruff@cancer.org . The American Cancer Society’s website is www.cancer.org and their 1-800-227-2345 number can be reached 24/7/365.
