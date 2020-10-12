Melanie Beall, Bermudian Springs Field Hockey: Beall scored 5 goals and had 2 assists in 3 shutout wins for the Eagles

Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic Football: Neiderer rushed for 121 and 3 TDs, and caught a TD pass in a 35-14 win over Bermudian Springs

Honey Strosnider, Fairfield Cross Country: Strosnider ran a 19:53 to set a new course record in a YAIAA race at Littlestown.

Josh Blose, Littlestown Boys' Soccer: Blose scored 7 goals in 3 games last week, including 4 vs. Hanover

Josh Fulton, Biglerville Football: Fulton rushed for 118 yards and 3 TDs in a 39-12 win over York Tech

