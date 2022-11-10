Mediation Services of Adams County (MSAC) is a locally based organization located in Gettysburg, Adams County, Pennsylvania, composed of highly trained volunteer mediators who provide conflict resolution services for individuals and groups in the Gettysburg area, as well as provide training in mediation and negotiation skills.
Let’s break that down. MSAC, officially established in 1995, is a home-grown group of local individuals who participate in many hours of training and shadow other trained local mediators until they obtain the criteria and confidence needed to become a mediator. Once a mediator, they use those skills to provide conflict resolution services across Adams County. Conflict Resolution is a catchy phrase that indicates the desire to peacefully end a disagreement with someone else. That person can be an individual friend or family member, a neighbor, your church or workplace or even your Tuesday night card club; the people and places where one can engage in conflict are endless.
MSAC has created (and is now offering) free presentations focused on conflict resolution. These presentations feature topics such as the art of listening; why conflict is important and inevitable; and how to de-escalate any situation. Our presentations are tailored to fit the specific needs of the group attending the session during the time allotted. Our trained presenters are also mediators within MSAC. Julie Ramsey, retired dean of students at Gettysburg College, Larry Wolf, Esq. and Jesse Mains (me). Together, we will provide negotiation skills that participants can use in various challenging situations.
Are you part of a community organization or private group that may be interested in learning more about conflict resolution skills? We’d love to present to you. Please contact us by using one of the following resources: by phone at 717-334-7312, by email mediationac@yahoo.com or complete the intake form on our website by visiting http://www.mediateadams.org.
Jesse Mains is a board member of MSAC.
MSAC has trained mediators available to help you work through strained family relationships, neighbor disputes or other conflicts for an economical income-based fee. If you would like more information about mediation, please contact us by phone at 717-334-7312, by mail at P.O. Box 4113, Gettysburg, Pa 17325 or email mediationac@yahoo.com. Visit our website at http://www.mediateadams.org.
