Have you ever walked along your local stream and noticed that the banks look like steep cliff walls? Or realized that the stream you played in as a child looks a lot more entrenched than you remember it being? In either of these cases, the stream may be a good candidate for a stream restoration project.
Stream restoration can take many forms. It could be bank stabilization, floodplain restoration, or placing in-stream habitat structures. All of these methods utilize different approaches to accomplish the same goal of preventing stream bank erosion and reducing the sediment pollution that is eroded.
Bank stabilization projects are designed to fix streambanks that have become steep drops due to sediment being eroded away. This method involves grading the streambanks so they are much more gently sloped.
This prevents the banks from being cut into further by the stream. These projects are similar to floodplain restoration, which seeks to re-establish a stream’s historic floodplain. The idea behind both projects is to spread the water out during high flows, allowing easier access to more floodplain and reducing the energy that erodes stream banks.
The other major method of stream restoration is installing structures in the stream itself. These structures can include deflectors and mudsills. All of these structures are designed to stop further erosion on streambanks and provide a habitat for fish and other aquatic animals. Deflectors are built along the streambank and are angled so that water runs off the deflector and back into the middle of the channel, preventing it from running against the banks. Mudsills are typically built over sections of banks that are already eroded. They are long structures made from logs that push out from the bank and are filled with stone behind the log. These structures keep water from slamming into the banks.
The Adams County Conservation District has done significant stream restoration work throughout the county in the last couple of years. The conservation district assisted the Gettysburg Stormwater Authority with a large floodplain restoration project at Culps Run. This is a perfect example of grading a stream bank so the water has lots of room to break its banks and spread out. If you want to see this project, you can by driving along East Confederate Avenue by Culp’s Farm in Gettysburg.
The conservation district is also partnering with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission this summer to construct five stream restoration projects that will include over 70 in-stream structures. These projects will take place with private landowners and businesses in various parts of the county. These projects are excellent examples of how these structures work to protect our streams.
If you know an area where this kind of work would be helpful or have any questions about stream restoration work, please feel free to reach out.
For more information, email Ricky Whitmore, the community clean water action plan coordinator for the Adams County Conservation District, at rwhitmore@adamscountypa.gov or call 717-334-0636.
