Have you ever walked along your local stream and noticed that the banks look like steep cliff walls? Or realized that the stream you played in as a child looks a lot more entrenched than you remember it being? In either of these cases, the stream may be a good candidate for a stream restoration project.

Stream restoration can take many forms. It could be bank stabilization, floodplain restoration, or placing in-stream habitat structures. All of these methods utilize different approaches to accomplish the same goal of preventing stream bank erosion and reducing the sediment pollution that is eroded.

For more information, email Ricky Whitmore, the community clean water action plan coordinator for the Adams County Conservation District, at rwhitmore@adamscountypa.gov or call 717-334-0636.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.