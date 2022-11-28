During this important time of year, many of us take the time to reflect on the past as we enjoy our annual traditions and make new memories with family and friends. Many of us find ourselves in the spirit of giving around Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays. Many of you are familiar with and participate in Giving Tuesday, observed on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving each year.

Created a decade ago, Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that has grown into a year-round movement inspiring hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. Last year, the foundation had a goal of $60,000 and asked donors to fund the fuel for the flame of the Eternal Light Peace Memorial for the next five years. Thanks to everyone’s generosity, we exceeded our goal and now this wonderful memorial will continue to shine brightly for years to come.

Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.

