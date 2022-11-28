During this important time of year, many of us take the time to reflect on the past as we enjoy our annual traditions and make new memories with family and friends. Many of us find ourselves in the spirit of giving around Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays. Many of you are familiar with and participate in Giving Tuesday, observed on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving each year.
Created a decade ago, Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to do good. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that has grown into a year-round movement inspiring hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. Last year, the foundation had a goal of $60,000 and asked donors to fund the fuel for the flame of the Eternal Light Peace Memorial for the next five years. Thanks to everyone’s generosity, we exceeded our goal and now this wonderful memorial will continue to shine brightly for years to come.
This Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 29, the Gettysburg Foundation is focusing its campaign on education and Gettysburg National Military Park’s program of historically themed traveling trunks. This valuable educational resource provides trunks and lesson plans related to Gettysburg and its significance in American history through interactive and engaging activities for classrooms nationwide. The National Park Service currently has six themed historical trunks that have traveled to 10,000 students in 33 states across the nation so far.
We have set a goal to raise $25,000 this Giving Tuesday to help pay for the shipping of the trunks, replacing items inside the trunks when they wear from use and if possible, expanding the number of trunks to reach even more students with history education. While a student field trip to Gettysburg is always the best way to learn the significant history of our small town, not all schools are able to travel to Pennsylvania to experience the battlefield, National Cemetery and other area landmarks. The educational opportunity provided through the Traveling Trunks Program allows Gettysburg to “travel” to the students wherever they reside. With history education scoring low nationally on the Nation’s Report Card among the grade levels tested, initiatives such as the Traveling Trunks Program are valuable educational assets to further history education in our schools. We are so pleased to be behind this program in support of our National Park Service partner for this worthy educational endeavor.
The Gettysburg Foundation invites you to join us on Giving Tuesday in support of the Traveling Trunks Program. Help us make a difference in the lives of many students across the nation, near and far. To support this educational resource, please visit http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org to make your donation today, Nov. 29.
We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and a joyous and memorable time with your family and friends.
Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. Visit http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org.
