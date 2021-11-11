Mediation is used in cases where partners, spouses, or businesses are splitting up. Mediation Services of Adams County (MSAC) knows how effective mediation is in these cases. We also can see how mediation can be effective for people who want to stay together.
Even if you have a good relationship with your partner, conversations about your children, money, extended families, or special needs can result in arguments. In some cases, communication can break down completely leaving you unable to come to a resolution. In all these cases mediation can help.
Mediation Services of Adams County (MSAC) has trained mediators available to help you work through strained family relationships, neighbor disputes, or other conflicts for an economical fee based on income. If you would like more information about mediation, contact Mediation Services of Adams County, P.O. Box 4113, Gettysburg, PA 17325; 717-334-7312,; online at mediationac@yahoo.com; or check the website, http: //www.mediateadams.org. Patti Robinson is a trained and experienced mediator and serves on the board of Mediation Services of Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.