Fall is in the air and the Conewago Carvers are getting ready to host the 30th annual Woodcarving Show and Sale at the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC) located at 405 North Ave., East Berlin.
The Conewago Carvers have called EBACC home since their formation in 1992. Each year during the last weekend of October, the community center is turned into a showcase for all of the beautiful work the club members have produced throughout the year.
This year the show will feature more than 30 exhibitors and vendors. Many of the tables will be staffed by club members showing their work. You can watch them carve and talk to them about what they are carving. In addition to the exhibitors and vendors, there will be a free carving demonstrations both days.
The highlight of the show is our judged competition. There are divisions to include all skill levels of carving. Some of the categories will include character carving, birds and water fowl, wood burning, relief carving and chip carving to name a few.
There will be lots of beautiful one-of-a-kind carvings and art work to see and available for purchase. This is a great time to do some pre-holiday shopping. Another shopping opportunity will come with the several silent auctions each day that include lovely handmade items to appeal to both the non-carver and those who love to carve. Carving supplies and wood pieces are available for those interested in starting to carve.
A unique feature of the show is a friendship cane. This year some of the blocks include a watermelon, hatching chick, spiral with silver inlay, Italian ice, flowers and of course wood spirits. The cane will be raffled during the show.
Each year we feature an artist that has achieved a high level of skill. This year our featured artist is Jim Feather, of Lancaster. Jim recently won the Caricature Carvers of America miniature competition.
This year’s show dates are Oct. 29 and 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. All veterans and active military are admitted free. Admission for adults and youth 12 and older is $4. The EBACC kitchen will be serving breakfast and lunch both days. Enjoy homemade soup, sandwiches, pie, and other goodies.
Conewago Carvers welcome all carvers and those who are interested beginners to get to know us better. We meet in the basement of the community center on the third Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. for a meeting. Every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. we meet to carve. Our website is http://www conewagocarvers.com.
Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information all our events. More happenings at EBACC:
• Soup and Pie Sale, Ordering starts Oct. 1 and ends Nov. 11. Pick-up will be Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Order chicken corn soup or pie (apple, cherry, coconut cream or pumpkin).
• Christmas Shoppe, Opens Nov. 17 and closes Nov. 28.
• Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. with over 50 vendors.
• Christmas Festival, Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. Includes horse-drawn wagon rides, the Bermudian Springs Choir, and ice carver Danny Kissel.
Pamalee J. Lady is the operations manager for East Berlin Area Community Center.
