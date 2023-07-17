I hope readers are enjoying some pleasant summer nights. Here are a few things to look for over the next few weeks, starting with our solar system. Venus, which has been dominating the western evening sky, is swiftly sinking toward the sunset.
At some point during late July, you’ll probably notice you don’t see it anymore.
Before that happens, the waxing crescent moon will pass near it one more time on July 19 and 20. Mars will linger in the evening sky, but since it’s now on the far side of its orbit from our perspective, it hardly stands out among the stars.
Jupiter and Saturn are both prominent in the morning sky. An hour before sunrise, Jupiter is fairly high in the east, and Saturn is in the south.
The well-known summer meteor shower, the Perseids, will peak on the night of Aug. 12-13.
The moon will be a waning crescent, only 10% illuminated, and won’t rise until 3:30 a.m., leaving dark skies for meteor watching.
Prime time will be between midnight and the moonrise. Although the namesake constellation is Perseus, these meteors can appear anywhere in the sky.
The meteors themselves are debris left by a comet. As the earth passes through the debris trail, these particles burn up in our atmosphere. Don’t expect a Hollywood event, and you may enjoy the show.
The meteors burn up in the upper atmosphere, way above the clouds, so clear skies are still a must for viewing.
Looking out beyond the solar system, you’ll find the Summer Triangle of Vega, Deneb, and Altair, now high in the east by 10 p.m.
I want to highlight two tiny constellations in this part of the sky, Delphinus (the dolphin) and Sagitta (the arrow).
For both of these, you may want to consult a good star map, like the ones available at http://www.skymaps.com.
Delphinus is the easier one to find, nestled below the Deneb-to-Altair line of the triangle. To many people, this diamond-with-a-tail shape looks like a leaping dolphin.
In Greek myths, it was most often recognized as the dolphin who helped the poet Arion escape after being captured by pirates. Sagitta lies right on the Deneb-to-Altair line, closer to Alair.
There is no archer constellation nearby, so you may wonder who is supposed to have shot this arrow. According to constellation expert Ian Ridpath, there is no agreement, but three different entities stand accused of shooting the arrow, and none of them are the constellation Sagittarius (the Archer).
Sagitta has appeared in stories as the projectile with which Apollo killed the Cyclopes, an arrow that Heakles fired at the eagle that ate the liver of Prometheus, and an arrow that Eros (Cupid) fired at Zeus, causing him to fall in love with the shepherd Ganymede.
For my part, I will take the Herakles version because Sagitta the Arrow appears in the sky very close to Aquila The Eagle. Altair, mentioned above, is, in fact the brightest star in Aquila.
Ian Clarke is the director of the Hatter Planetarium at Gettysburg College, now accepting requests for summer field trips. More information available at http://www.gettysburg.edu/hatterplanetarium.
