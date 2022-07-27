Let’s not bury the lede: Scholarship displacement, the practice of schools reducing a student’s financial aid by the amount of the student’s private scholarship, is now banned at Pennsylvania’s public colleges and universities.

Banning this practice helps high-achieving students with financial need earn a college degree and graduate without mortgaging their future with soul-crushing student loan debt.

Ralph Serpe is president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation. The community foundation was created to promote and facilitate charitable giving and to build a permanent civic endowment for Adams County. The community foundation provides a home for a variety of charitable funds, some created to support changing needs in Adams County, others established by donors including endowments directed to a specific organization or purpose, scholarship funds, and donor-advised funds, which may make distributions anywhere in Pennsylvania or across the country.

