Guess what time it is? That’s right, it’s Nearly New time. The month of February had many of us wondering what season we were in because it really felt like spring. There were a few days in the 60s, a day or two in the 70s and many days in the high 40s that do not seem like winter weather to me. Hopefully, with these warmer temperatures, those that have children/grandchildren have had opportunities to go through their children’s closets and find items that their children have grown out of and need a new home.

The spring Nearly New Children’s Consignment Sale at the YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County is quickly approaching, and we would love for you to consider joining us for this event.

Amy Beck is a chairperson and longtime member of the Nearly New Committee at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

