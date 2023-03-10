Guess what time it is? That’s right, it’s Nearly New time. The month of February had many of us wondering what season we were in because it really felt like spring. There were a few days in the 60s, a day or two in the 70s and many days in the high 40s that do not seem like winter weather to me. Hopefully, with these warmer temperatures, those that have children/grandchildren have had opportunities to go through their children’s closets and find items that their children have grown out of and need a new home.
The spring Nearly New Children’s Consignment Sale at the YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County is quickly approaching, and we would love for you to consider joining us for this event.
If you are new to this area or have never heard of Nearly New, it is a children’s consignment sale open to the public held at the YWCA, located at 909 Fairfield Road Gettysburg. There are opportunities for everyone. If you have gently used children’s items, you can donate them or consign them for a small fee. Consignments will be accepted Sunday, March 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and Monday, March 20, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-8:30 p.m. Consignment fees are $5 for the first 100 items, $10 for 101-250 items, $15 for 251-400 items and $20 for 401-500 items. If you choose to just donate your items, donations will be accepted Sunday, March 19 through Tuesday, March 21.
If you need children’s items, we would love for you to come in and shop the sale. The hours on Friday, March 24 are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, March 25 will be the half-price sale 8:30-10:30 a.m. and the bag sale 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
If you have some free time and want to volunteer, we have a place for you. Our volunteers are the key to success for every one of our sales. Volunteers help with setting up the gym (bringing everything down from the attic and setting up the tables), tagging everything that comes in from consigners, sorting all donations, pricing items on the toy/baby tables, helping with checkout during the sale, and help with cleanup Saturday at the end of the sale.
Volunteers are needed for the following times: Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, March 20 through Wednesday, March 22, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 23, 8 a.m.-until setup is complete; Friday, March 24, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, March 25, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The accepted items include gently used children’s clothing, shoes and boots, baby equipment (we cannot accept car seats), toys, puzzles, games, books, and videos/DVDs. For clothing, we asked that it be in good condition and clean. For toys/games, we ask that all items are complete and in good, working condition.
I hope that you will consider being a part of this event and help to support the mission of the YWCA. I am looking forward to seeing everyone at the spring Nearly New Sale.
Amy Beck is a chairperson and longtime member of the Nearly New Committee at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.