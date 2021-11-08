I have exciting news to share for myself and for the American Cancer Society. After what will be a little more than 29-½ years I am planning to retire as a staff person at the end of 2021! It has been such a meaningful time during which we have made huge strides in the fight against cancer. I am so thankful to have been part of it and I am even more excited to know that there is an opportunity for someone new to come on board to work with our volunteers to continue in this fight.
I began my work on May 18, 1992, in Adams County as a field representative. From our office in Gettysburg, I worked with volunteers to provide patient services and educational programs and to raise funds for lifesaving cancer research. We didn’t have a 24/7/365 telephone number for cancer patients and family members to turn to when they were given a cancer diagnosis. Now we do!
Connie Woodruff is a senior development manager for the Greencastle, Hanover and York Relay For Life events. She can be reached at connie.woodruff@cancer.org and she volunteers with the Adams County Relay For Life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.