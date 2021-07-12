Anyone who has signed up for Medicare benefits or helped someone with the process knows how complicated the various parts, pieces and options can be. For over 30 years, the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) staff and volunteers have provided counseling to Medicare beneficiaries and caregivers through the PA Department of Aging’s APPRISE Program.
Effective July 1, 2021, APPRISE has a new name. This program which provides Medicare Counseling is now known as Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, PA MEDI – same program, same services for Pennsylvania’s Medicare beneficiaries, now with a new name. The decision to rebrand came after a 2019 survey of consumers showed a high level of satisfaction with interactions with the APPRISE program, but also identified an overall lack of public awareness of the program, low name recognition and a low correlation between the current program name (APPRISE) and the purpose of the program (Medicare education and counseling.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.