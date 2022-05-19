Spring is in the air, summer is on the cusp, and lush green fields of cover crops are all around. Cover crops are becoming a more common practice used by farms in and around Adams County, not to mention over the entire US. So, what is a cover crop? A cover crop is a crop planted after the harvest of a cash crop, such as corn or soybeans. Unlike a cash crop, a cover crop is not harvested for its value as a commodity.
A cover crop’s value lies within its lifespan in the field, not on the grain wagon. Cover crops do many different things but most obviously it covers and protects the soil from rain events, snow melt and wind. As you travel through Adams County or surrounding areas you may notice these green cover crop fields. You may also notice within a few weeks, a transition from cover crop planted fields to corn or soybean fields.
A cover crop’s specific purpose and function differ depending on what variety and species of cover crop farms may be using. For instance, grass cover crops (ryegrass or wheat) are a great choice for their ability to take up and hold nutrients from the soil which may have been left over from the previous cash crop.
Grasses have a higher content of carbon, meaning when they are “burnt down” the residue should last well into the next growing season. Long lasting residue covering the ground when the cash crop is growing means better weed control and more surface cover to protect against rain and wind erosion. Legumes (clover or hairy vetch) are not as effective in the uptake of nutrients like grasses. Instead, legumes have a higher nitrogen availability and lower carbon than grasses.
Legumes can fix their own nitrogen and can quickly break down and release nutrients faster than grasses. These are just two kinds of cover crops; there are more! It is vital to understand that not just one species may be the end all solution for farm fields. Having a cover crop mixture may provide the most benefit. Cover crops add diversity to fields that usually have monoculture. Regardless of the mix, having cover crops on a field is a step in the right direction towards soil health.
Techniques of transitioning from cover crops to cash crops vary depending on the farm. One popular method is “burning down” the cover crop. Burning down a cover crop is a method of using herbicide to kill the living cover crop. This means the cover crop is not removed from the field and still serving a purpose.
Another method of transitioning to cash crops is “planting green.” This is accomplished by seeding the cash crop into the cover crop while it is still growing and terminating the cover crop with mechanical or chemical means while planting the cash crop or shortly after. With proper field conditions, suitable germination weather and an ambitious farmer, fields can be planted green.
Cover crops are an important tool in the soil health toolbox. Soil conservation pioneer Hugh Hammond Bennett said, “Out of the long list of nature’s gifts to man, none is perhaps so utterly essential to human life as soil.”
