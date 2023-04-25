Education. Access. Culture. All are important when thinking about people and how to help and serve them.
I mentioned last month that I’d share what we learned during @Home in Adams County’s transportation forum, “Let’s Talk Transportation.” The next steps concerning transportation in Adams County and education, access, and culture were common themes.
The transportation forum educated us about the commuting patterns of working Adams Countians. Did you know that two-thirds of residents leave the county for work? Most of them travel to York County, some to the Harrisburg area, and some to Maryland. Why?
Some speculated that there are more (and higher paying) job opportunities for folks outside of Adams County. We learned we need to educate ourselves about why folks work outside the county. What companies are they working at? What’s the median income of those leaving the county for work? How many folks from York Springs, East Berlin, and other places in the northern part of the county travel to work, and where do they go? How do they get there?
We learned we need to educate the community and municipal leaders about what transportation services are available and where they are available. Many folks didn’t know that Compassion Transport can help transport people to medical appointments. Other people didn’t realize there is a fixed-route bus service that will take you from downtown Gettysburg to the square in New Oxford and then into downtown Hanover.
And we need to educate the decision-makers. Ask your municipal officials to learn about their constituents’ transportation needs. Can they direct folks to different options?
We also need to create more accessible information. We should educate folks about where to find information about local transit options (maybe make a centralized hub with a list of resources). We also need to reach out in person to vulnerable populations and help educate them about how to use public transit. We need to make accessing information accessible for all.
It’s important to keep in mind residents’ cultures too. Not just that which stems from their nationality, ethnicity, or race. Keep in mind the culture where they work. Does their job support them riding a bus? Do they encourage carpooling or riding a bike to work? Keep in mind the culture of their family. Have they lived in rural Adams County their whole life? Are they used to driving themselves to and from the grocery store? Do they associate public transportation with large metropolitan areas like Philadelphia or New York City?
These are all things @Home will consider as we update our strategic plan around transportation. If you’d like to learn more about what we do or to help us do it, please visit http://www.homeinadamscounty.org. You can sign up for our newsletter on our website. There is a recording of the transportation forum listed under “Exploratory Sessions.”
Our next coalition meeting will be on May 22 at 1 p.m. via Zoom. We look forward to getting an update on broadband in Adams County. We hope to see you there. Registration will be available soon on our website.
Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
