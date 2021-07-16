Last spring, amid the restrictions of the pandemic, I decided to become a monthly donor to the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County. As a member of the board of directors, I frequently donate my time and energy to the organization but I felt the urge to challenge myself a little more. My re-occurring monthly donation allows me to enhance the time I already spend supporting the YWCA in a tangible way.
The mission of the YWCA is near and dear to my heart, and I love to see how our YWCA is evolving to meet the needs of our changing community. In the last year, I’ve seen an incredible group of girls complete “Girls on the Run,” a program that aims to encourage and foster empowerment and self-respect in middle-school aged girls.
