Thanks to restrictions on restaurants and bars and guidelines about in-person gatherings, there have been lower rates of driving under the influence (DUI) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The question is, will these decreased rates of DUI continue now that the restrictions have been cancelled or relaxed?
Harvard University’s Center for Wellness and Health Promotion looked at some of the permanent changes resulting from the pandemic that could keep DUI rates low for the foreseeable future. For example, entire workforces were sent home for months by businesses that would previously never consider a remote operation. But when employee productivity did not fall or actually improved, many companies have decided that working from home will be a permanent option in their organization. If fewer people are driving to and from work on a daily basis, they’ll have fewer opportunities to take advantage of happy hour, meaning fewer chances to drive while intoxicated.
