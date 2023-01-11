In 2022, young people faced an unprecedented number of challenges in all aspects of their lives. From relearning social-emotional skills after two plus years of a global pandemic to navigating an increasingly more difficult financial landscape, Adams County’s youth have had a lot to contend with, often with limited or no adult supports.
This is where Project Hope steps in. Project Hope is a volunteer mentoring program for youth ages 13-23 in (or formerly in) foster care and other identified at-risk youth receiving services from Adams County Children & Youth Services. Adult mentors who are matched with these youth have learned how much their support, advice, guidance and quality time is not only needed by our county’s youth but also appreciated.
According to the nationwide mentoring program Mentor.org, youth matched with a mentor are 55% less likely to skip a day of school, 78% more likely to volunteer themselves and 130% more likely to hold a leadership position in their future career. This data demonstrates how vital quality mentorships are in creating successful future community leaders and citizens.
As Project Hope enters 2023, its 10th year in operation, the program is looking back at past successes and forward to a bright future. This is all thanks to the dedication of our volunteer mentors and community partners who have put their heart and soul into assuring our county’s youth can have their own bright future. As the years have passed, Project Hope has continued to grow its program and the need for mentors has grown with it. Our county’s youth are struggling and need guidance and support now more than ever. Consider becoming a mentor this January as we celebrate National Mentor Month. There is no better time than right now to start 2023 out by investing in a young person’s life.
Mentors are thoroughly trained and guided throughout their experience with Project Hope and like most volunteers, recognize that they often get just as much, if not more out of their time with their mentee as the mentee does. Applicants to become a mentor should be at least 21 years of age, live or work in Adams County and are required to obtain the following clearances: child abuse, criminal history, and FBI (fingerprints). An interview, references and home check are also part of the process to ensure our youth will be receiving a safe and quality mentorship. Consider applying to become a mentor today, as we say here in Project Hope, if not you, then who?
Molly Ryan is the program coordinator for Project Hope and encourages you to follow Project Hope’s journey on their Facebook page: @projecthopementoring.
