In 2022, young people faced an unprecedented number of challenges in all aspects of their lives. From relearning social-emotional skills after two plus years of a global pandemic to navigating an increasingly more difficult financial landscape, Adams County’s youth have had a lot to contend with, often with limited or no adult supports.

This is where Project Hope steps in. Project Hope is a volunteer mentoring program for youth ages 13-23 in (or formerly in) foster care and other identified at-risk youth receiving services from Adams County Children & Youth Services. Adult mentors who are matched with these youth have learned how much their support, advice, guidance and quality time is not only needed by our county’s youth but also appreciated.

Molly Ryan is the program coordinator for Project Hope and encourages you to follow Project Hope’s journey on their Facebook page: @projecthopementoring.

