Hello! I love to learn and I love the library! Bonjour! J’aime apprendre et j’aime la bibliothèque! ¡Hola! Me encanta aprender y me encanta la biblioteca! Hallo! Ich liebe das Lernen und ich liebe die Bibliothek! Ahoy! I love learnin’ an’ I love the library!
I love that I’m able to share these sentiments with you in several different languages (French, Spanish, German and pirate, yes, pirate). I also love that Adams County Library System (ACLS) offers Mango Languages, a language learning resource, to our patrons at no cost so that everyone can learn to say what they love in any language.
Learning a language as an adult can be daunting; who has the time or the patience? One of the great things about Mango is that you can do as little or as much as you want, anywhere you want. Waiting in the car line to pick up your child from school? Sitting in the waiting room at the dentist? Just pull out your phone and do a quick lesson while you wait.
Mango offers over 70 languages for you to explore. By signing up for a free account through ACLS, you’ll have access to lessons on the most spoken languages in the world, including Mandarin, Hindi, Spanish and Arabic. For those whose first language is not English, Mango also offers English lessons in 21 different languages. If you want something just for fun, you can also take lessons on Early Modern English insults with Shakespearean English, or learn pirate speak for Talk Like a Pirate Day.
There are many reasons to learn a second (or third) language. One of the best reasons is that it helps give you the ability to connect with others. There are over 7,100 languages spoken in the world, and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 350 languages spoken in the United States, with more than 1.2 million people speaking a language other than English at home just here in Pennsylvania. Learning another language gives us the ability to reach out and connect with neighbors and members of our community.
Learning a second language can help you in your career aspirations. Whether you’re looking at working in the global market, or here in the United States, speaking more than one language will make you more marketable when looking for a job.
Another great reason to study a language is for travel! While English is spoken in some places across the world, it’s helpful to be able to speak and read in the native tongue of the country you’re visiting. It’ll allow you to better navigate your travels, to speak with locals, and to have a better understanding and appreciation of the local culture.
To access Mango Languages and create an account, go to http://adamslibrary.org, click on eLibrary, Digital Resources, then scroll through until you see Mango. Once you create your account, you can save your progress and access the learning resources from your phone, tablet or computer. Now belay yer carousin’ and start learning a new language.
Jess Shelleman is the branch manager of the Littlestown Library.
