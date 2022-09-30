Hello! I love to learn and I love the library! Bonjour! J’aime apprendre et j’aime la bibliothèque! ¡Hola! Me encanta aprender y me encanta la biblioteca! Hallo! Ich liebe das Lernen und ich liebe die Bibliothek! Ahoy! I love learnin’ an’ I love the library!

I love that I’m able to share these sentiments with you in several different languages (French, Spanish, German and pirate, yes, pirate). I also love that Adams County Library System (ACLS) offers Mango Languages, a language learning resource, to our patrons at no cost so that everyone can learn to say what they love in any language.

Jess Shelleman is the branch manager of the Littlestown Library.

