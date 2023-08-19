On July 31, Licensed Battlefield Guide Larry Korcyzk led members of The Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg through the “Bloody Wheatfield.” The meeting had been initially scheduled for our regular fourth Thursday, the 27th, but was postponed due to extreme heat. While I did not initiate the rescheduling, it was undoubtedly a wise move for the group and myself. I’ve been licensed as a town guide and led a 1:30 p.m. tour on the 27th. We got a break in the weather; the forecast had the temperature rising to 95 degrees, and it only got up to 94. While I held up surprisingly well during the 90-minute walk through town, if I’d been back in the heat at 6 p.m. that evening, the Wheatfield might have claimed another casualty.

Happily, Monday evening’s weather was ideal, and we had a terrific turnout. The Wheatfield fighting is sufficiently complicated that we’re doing it in two parts; part two is scheduled for next summer. Larry began this presentation from a shady spot at the southeast corner of the 26-acre field, sharing from Kent Masterson Brown’s award-winning “Meade At Gettysburg: A Study In Command” (The University of North Carolina Press, 2021). Awards include our Round Table’s Distinguished Book of the Year. On the afternoon of July 2, 1863, Union Commander George Meade held a solid defensive position along Cemetery Ridge, anchored on the south by the Round Tops. The fighting in farmer George Rose’s Wheatfield was necessitated when General Daniel Sickles, given charge of the south end of the ridge, moved his corps west to Emmitsburg Road, bending back to Devil’s Den. Meade’s defense had been all about the “high ground”; Sickles’ “insubordinate” move left Little Round Top undefended. To make matters worse, Sickles didn’t have nearly enough men to cover the ground from the Peach Orchard to Devil’s Den. Smack in the middle was the Rose Wheatfield, the defense of which had been left to three regiments in the Colonel Regis de Trobriand brigade.

Bruce Davis is president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg and a Gettysburg Licensed Town Guide. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.