On July 31, Licensed Battlefield Guide Larry Korcyzk led members of The Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg through the “Bloody Wheatfield.” The meeting had been initially scheduled for our regular fourth Thursday, the 27th, but was postponed due to extreme heat. While I did not initiate the rescheduling, it was undoubtedly a wise move for the group and myself. I’ve been licensed as a town guide and led a 1:30 p.m. tour on the 27th. We got a break in the weather; the forecast had the temperature rising to 95 degrees, and it only got up to 94. While I held up surprisingly well during the 90-minute walk through town, if I’d been back in the heat at 6 p.m. that evening, the Wheatfield might have claimed another casualty.
Happily, Monday evening’s weather was ideal, and we had a terrific turnout. The Wheatfield fighting is sufficiently complicated that we’re doing it in two parts; part two is scheduled for next summer. Larry began this presentation from a shady spot at the southeast corner of the 26-acre field, sharing from Kent Masterson Brown’s award-winning “Meade At Gettysburg: A Study In Command” (The University of North Carolina Press, 2021). Awards include our Round Table’s Distinguished Book of the Year. On the afternoon of July 2, 1863, Union Commander George Meade held a solid defensive position along Cemetery Ridge, anchored on the south by the Round Tops. The fighting in farmer George Rose’s Wheatfield was necessitated when General Daniel Sickles, given charge of the south end of the ridge, moved his corps west to Emmitsburg Road, bending back to Devil’s Den. Meade’s defense had been all about the “high ground”; Sickles’ “insubordinate” move left Little Round Top undefended. To make matters worse, Sickles didn’t have nearly enough men to cover the ground from the Peach Orchard to Devil’s Den. Smack in the middle was the Rose Wheatfield, the defense of which had been left to three regiments in the Colonel Regis de Trobriand brigade.
Descended from French ancestry, with family currently living in Cognac, I am particularly interested in Phillippe Regis de Keredern de Trobriand (1816-1897). My reading this spring included his massive “Four Years With The Army of the Potomac,” first published in 1889. I suppose the French aristocrat-turned-New York socialite-turned-Union General would be delighted to find Paris-worthy steak frites served in Gettysburg at the newly opened Sign of the Buck Brasserie on Chambersburg Street.
Back to George Meade and Dan Sickles, the latter had no more than moved his corps off Cemetery Ridge than James Longstreet’s rebels came howling out of the woods from the south and west. General Meade acted quickly and decisively. The troops on Emmitsburg Road were going to be overwhelmed. The Federals might have countered with artillery on Cemetery Ridge, but Sickles’ troops were in the line of fire. Meade’s least-worst option to “possibly disrupt the [Confederate] attack and, maybe, arrest its momentum” was to send “the largest number of troops possible” to reinforce de Trobriand in The Wheatfield. The 5th Corps had been held in reserve. Now, Meade ordered General George Sykes: “Thrown your whole corps at that point.” It was while Sykes was moving to the Wheatfield that Gouverneur Warren of Meade’s staff hurried down Little Round Top, looking for somebody, anybody, to take troops up there, resulting in Colonel Strong Vincent leading four regiments, including the 20th Maine, up the hill to historical immortality.
Over 3 ½ hours, 20,000 would be engaged in The Wheatfield. Two of de Trobriand’s five regiments had previously been dispatched to other sectors. The three that remained, the 17th Maine, 110th Pennsylvania, and 5th Michigan, were joined at a south-facing stone wall by reinforcements stripped from George Burling’s brigade. Fifth Corps brigades of Jacob Sweitzer and William Tilton took position on a stony ridge facing south and west, only to be controversially withdrawn; their monuments are intermingled with those of Patrick Kelly’s Irish Brigade and fellow soldiers of II Corps led by Samuel Zook. General Zook himself didn’t make it that far. A monument along Wheatfield Road marks the spot where the pre-war superintendent of a telegraph company fell mortally wounded. On the east side of the acreage, a line of monuments to the 2nd Corps brigade of Colonel Edward Cross ends in woods where the 5th New Hampshire planted their memorial at the place where Cross was killed. Colonel Cross, whose adventures included starting the first newspaper in the Arizona territory, was noted for wearing a red bandana into battle. On this occasion, he is said to have had a premonition of death and so wore black instead.
Further into the woods, a line of stone sentinels marks the farthest advance of John Brooke’s brigade before forced to fall back. Less conspicuous are markers to United States Regulars engaged in the fight, said to have taught the volunteers “how to die like soldiers.” The last troops to enter the melee were from Samuel Crawford’s division, including the Gettysburg men of Company K in the 1st Pennsylvania Reserves. These had raced up the backside of Little Round Top, then charged down the front, arriving just in time to blunt a final Confederate breakthrough. When darkness descended, of the 20,000 men who fought here, 6,100 had become casualties. Bloody Wheatfield, indeed.
Our next Round Table meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. Renowned historian Dr. Carol Reardon will be leading what is sure to be an informative tour of the George Spangler Farm. For details, go to our website: http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org. In September, we’ll be back at the Adams County Historical Center. Bradley M. Gottfried will speak to his latest book, “Lee Invades the North: A Comparison of the Antietam and Gettysburg Campaigns.” Having mentioned my licensing as a town guide, I might note that Brad Gottfried is himself among the group’s officers (see http://www.gbltg.com). We just received notification from TripAdvisor that we’re a 2023 Traveler’s Choice Winner.
Bruce Davis is president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg and a Gettysburg Licensed Town Guide. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.