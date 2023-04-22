In last month’s column, I gave a sampling of Thaddeus Stevens’s cutting and effective wit. Here are some more.

Stumping into the House of Representatives just as a vote was about to be taken on a contested seat, Stevens inquired what was under consideration. “Oh, we are just about to vote on the question of two damn rascals fighting for a seat,” said a fellow congressman. “Well,” said Stevens reaching for a ballot, “which is our damn rascal.”

Ross Hetrick is president of the Thaddeus Stevens Society, which is dedicated to promoting Stevens’s important legacy. More information about the Great Commoner can be found at the society’s website: https://www.thaddeusstevenssociety.com/.

