Within the past two weeks, Nicaragua has been struck by two tropical storms. The one this past week, which was still Hurricane Iota when it slammed into the northeastern part of the country, has caused widespread destruction and death. Many communities are still unreachable even by phone or radio since cell towers and electric lines came down, and many roads are still impassable due to flooding and downed trees. At least 21 people died, including 11 in a mountain mud slide in central Nicaragua.
Our sister city of León faced some flooding and high winds, but the urban area mostly escaped extensive damage. One of the poorest communities that we work with as part of our education program, Los Zanquistas, had several homes collapse due to rains, and the streets essentially turned into rivers, but no one was seriously injured.
If you wish to contribute financially in order to aid our neighbors in Talolinga at this difficult time, simply go to the PGL website, gettysburg-leon.org, bring up the main page, at the top of the page click on “Donate Today,” and follow the instructions.
