Last year we wrote about how Mediation Services of Adams County Inc., had joined The Trust Network. We told you to be looking for us in our bright green vests at protests because as part of this community we care about communication and all sides having a voice.

The Trust Network was started in October 2020 by Mediators Beyond Borders International as a calculated response to the rift in our society due mostly to political differences. The Trust Network reached out to us because of where we live. Adams County is being watched because of its political climate. Do you find that hard to believe? There’s more.

Mediation Services of Adams County Inc. (MSAC) has trained mediators available to help people work through conflicts for an economical fee based on income. We also do presentations on mediation and de-escalation techniques. Call or text 717-334-7312, email at mediationac@yahoo.com or check out our website, http://www.mediateadams.org. Patti Robinson is president of the board of MSAC and has 15 years of experience in transformative mediation.

