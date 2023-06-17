It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the annual commemoration of the Battle of Gettysburg. The 160th Anniversary will commence at 9 a.m. on July 1 with a flag-raising ceremony on Barlow’s Knoll. The Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg is one of 11 organizations sponsoring the event, including the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS). The Round Table has recently moved our meetings to the newly opened ACHS Battlefield Overlook Event Center. The room is aptly named, as the view out the north-facing windows is of an oft-overlooked part of the battlefield: the first day’s fight of the 11th Corps, extending on the far right to Barlow’s Knoll.
The 11th Corps had started the day at Emmitsburg, Md. Ordered to Gettysburg by Senior General John Reynolds, two divisions of the 11th dashed through our streets to open fields just north of town and were posted east-west from Mummasburg Road across Carlisle to Harrisburg Pike. General Francis Barlow’s troops were placed at the Alms House, across from our modern-era vo-tech school on the west side of the road coming in from Harrisburg. From the Alms House, the ground slopes upward such that Barlow couldn’t see what was in front of him, precipitating the decision to move his troops to the knoll that would subsequently bear his name. The division had barely taken position when hit from multiple directions by overwhelming numbers of rebels, Barlow himself among the many fallen.
Belying a boyish appearance, clean-shaven Francis Barlow was made of stern stuff. On Sept. 17, 1862, the Harvard-educated pre-war lawyer from New York led a brigade at Antietam. Charging the “Sunken Road,” Barlow suffered serious wounds to the face and groin, then came down with malaria. Nonetheless, he was back for Chancellorsville in April. He was 29 years when the armies met in our town. Left for dead at Gettysburg, Barlow defied all odds by recovering yet again and was back in the saddle for Ulysses S. Grant’s 1864 Overland Campaign, fighting with distinction from the Wilderness to Appomattox.
One might reasonably assume that the flagpole on the eponymous knoll was erected in honor of General Barlow. Not so. It was, instead, placed by veterans of the 17th Connecticut to mark the spot where a shell decapitated their beloved Colonel Douglas Fowler. As told by historian Carolyn Ivanoff in her excellent new book, “We Fought At Gettysburg: Firsthand Accounts by the Survivors of the 17th Connecticut Volunteer Infantry” (Gettysburg Publishing, 2023), Fowler had been leading from the front, mounted on a horse to be visible to his troops, which also made him a target for the enemy. Fowler’s subordinate officers had urged him to dismount, but he made light of the peril, saying, “Dodge the big ones, boys.”
As later related by Lt. Albert Peck of Company D, “The brigade was ordered to advance and to charge the enemy. But a few rods had been covered when Fowler was struck in the head by a shot and killed instantly… Major C.F. Betts attempted to rescue Fowler’s body. Still, after dragging it some distance, was compelled to abandon it, and it has never been recovered yet.” It’s supposed that Douglas Fowler lies among the 974 “unknown” soldiers at our National Cemetery, his grave marked, not with a name, but a number.
Even before going into battle, officers of the 11th Corps had identified the spacious George Spangler farm, south of town on Baltimore Pike, as an appropriate place for a field hospital. Some 1,900 men would be brought to the Spangler farm. Many would have limbs sawed off; those who died were buried in the yard. The Gettysburg Foundation’s restoration of the Spangler house and barn is among the great preservation achievements of the still-new century. At our Round Table meeting on Thursday, May 25, author Ron Kirkwood elaborated on the significance as chronicled in his highly acclaimed book, “Too Much For Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospitals and the Battle of Gettysburg” (Savas Beatie, 2019). It had been initially thought the farm was far enough removed from the fighting to be out of harm’s way. By the second day of battle, however, the Army of the Potomac had taken a position on Cemetery Ridge, putting the Spangler property directly in the rear of the Union battle line.
When the artillery reserve rolled in on the morning of July 2, General Henry Hunt parked 106 cannons, 2,300 men, and many horses on the Spangler farm; these were soon joined by 100 wagons and 600 horses and mules of the ammunition train. When James Longstreet’s rebels came howling out of the woods that afternoon, the guns galloped to the front via Granite Schoolhouse and Blacksmith Shop Roads. Likewise, when Fifth Corps arrived, the troops bivouacked at the Spangler property. When the 3rd Corps collapsed, Little Round Top would be saved by 5th Corps soldiers hastened from the Spangler Farm. Powers Hill, which served as headquarters of 12th Corps commander Henry Slocum, joined for a time by George Meade, is itself on the Spangler property. Ron Kirkwood’s exciting program can be viewed entirely on our website, http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org, where you’ll also find membership information, the latter, perhaps, of particular interest as we go into our summer programming.
The Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg spends summer on the battlefield. This year’s schedule includes “The Attack of Scales Brigade at the Seminary” (June 22), “The Wheatfield” (July 27), and a tour of the Spangler farm with Dr. Carol Reardon (Aug. 31). These summer tours are for Round Table members only. Happily, an annual membership can be purchased online for just $32 ($47 for a family). Our summer programming alone represents the best tour bargain to be had in Gettysburg, and the September-May monthly meetings at the ACHS are included with membership as well. We are always delighted to receive new recruits and would love to have you join us.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.