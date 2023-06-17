It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the annual commemoration of the Battle of Gettysburg. The 160th Anniversary will commence at 9 a.m. on July 1 with a flag-raising ceremony on Barlow’s Knoll. The Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg is one of 11 organizations sponsoring the event, including the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS). The Round Table has recently moved our meetings to the newly opened ACHS Battlefield Overlook Event Center. The room is aptly named, as the view out the north-facing windows is of an oft-overlooked part of the battlefield: the first day’s fight of the 11th Corps, extending on the far right to Barlow’s Knoll.

The 11th Corps had started the day at Emmitsburg, Md. Ordered to Gettysburg by Senior General John Reynolds, two divisions of the 11th dashed through our streets to open fields just north of town and were posted east-west from Mummasburg Road across Carlisle to Harrisburg Pike. General Francis Barlow’s troops were placed at the Alms House, across from our modern-era vo-tech school on the west side of the road coming in from Harrisburg. From the Alms House, the ground slopes upward such that Barlow couldn’t see what was in front of him, precipitating the decision to move his troops to the knoll that would subsequently bear his name. The division had barely taken position when hit from multiple directions by overwhelming numbers of rebels, Barlow himself among the many fallen.

Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own, and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

