In just a few short days April begins and kicks off countless nationwide efforts to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The U.S. receives over three million reports of child abuse each year. Locally, the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center provided services to 2,137 child abuse victims and 13,000-plus community members received child abuse prevention resources/education since 2006.
We can prevent child abuse. When 5% of a community’s adults learn about child abuse prevention, that is the “tipping point” in reducing child abuse in the community.
Will you be one of the 5%? Will you commit to learning how to recognize, prevent and react responsibly in protecting children from sexual abuse? Will you commit to spreading the word and creating awareness that child abuse happens right here in our community?
Each of us can teach children how to tell if they feel unsafe, and how to identify a safe adult to go to for help. It is not a child’s responsibility to protect themselves from abuse. Adults are responsible for keeping children safe. Support can come from family, friends, neighbors, and others in our community.
Community support is essential in creating awareness that together, we can prevent child abuse. During the month of April, our community is encouraged to wear blue ribbons and child abuse prevention stickers. Store, restaurant and business owners are encouraged to display blue lights in windows, post a child abuse prevention flyer and have educational brochures on hand, all provided by the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. We encourage residents to light front porches in blue or have blue candles in windows to show your support. We encourage clubs and organizations to ask your members to wear blue to your April meetings and distribute our educational brochures that include “5 Steps to Protecting Your Child.”
Why blue? This tradition of wearing blue began in 1989 after a grandmother from Virginia tied a blue ribbon to the antenna of her minivan in remembrance of her late grandson who died as a result of abuse and neglect, his body covered with blue bruises. Today, millions of people wear blue ribbons during National Child Abuse Prevention Month to spread the word about how communities can take action to strengthen families, help them thrive, and prevent child abuse.
On First Friday, April 1, we invite you to stop by our new facility at 224 Baltimore St. (we’re not permanently located there yet) between 5 and 7 p.m. to help us recognize “National Love Our Children Day” and kickoff April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month “In April We Wear Blue” activities.
Another way you can show community solidarity in our quest against child abuse is to purchase a garden flag or yard sign to display in your yard or entryway at your home or business location. Our goal is to plant 201 garden flags across our community – one for each child we supported in 2021.
Let’s come together to ensure the children in our community are safe. Every Child Safe. Every Family Strong. Prevent Child Abuse.
Contact the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center for free educational materials, stickers and blue lights for businesses or to purchase garden flags or yard signs. Call 717-337-9888, or email Jackie Hendricks at jhendricks@kidsagaincac.org.
