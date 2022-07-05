I’m a firm believer in creating partnerships that all parties involved may profit from. That profit may not necessarily present itself monetarily, but may build relationships that connect people with others who may help them further their goals and missions.
In the last few years I’ve seen GARMA businesses working together in such positive ways. While many businesses were shuttered during the lockdown of the pandemic, some, like the Majestic Theater and Gettysburg Community Theatre, were closed even longer because there were no viable alternatives as to how they could conduct business. The Majestic Theatre thought outside the (pop)corn box and sold popcorn outside on First Fridays. GARMA businesses held special sale days where a percentage of their days proceeds where donated to Gettysburg Community Theatre.
The Lucky Paw, on York Street, and Forever Love Rescue have partnered to get kitties adopted and bring awareness to TNR, trap-neuter-return. You can usually find one or two kitties hanging around The Lucky Paw waiting to meet their forever family. New GARMA member, The Good Samaritan (Masonic) Lodge in Gettysburg has also had fundraiser dinners with all monetary donations being given to Forever Love Rescue to help with expenses incurred with TNR efforts in the borough.
Battlefield Harley-Davidson has been a great contributor to the Adams County Arts Council, donating proceeds from their special event beer sales which helps offset expenses that the ACAC incurs for their events and projects. And for the month of June, countless GARMA businesses were sponsors of Gettysburg Pride. For-profits and nonprofits, profiting together off of great partnerships. The power of connectivity.
So let me connect you with three new GARMA members. Welcome to Eighty-Two, at 82 Steinwehr Ave. I recently stopped in to have a coffee and pastry; my first visit. I’m not a big coffee drinker. Well, I drink it, but it’s mostly made up of cream and sugar and a slight bit of coffee. I was very happy with my selections. Eighty-Two also has artwork for sale by local artists.
While you’re on Steinwehr, you need to visit Cottage Creperie. Just down the street at 33 Steinwehr Ave., Cottage Creperie has taken up residence at the old Sunset Ice Cream Parlor location. You can still get some ice cream, but also incredible gourmet crepes made right in front of you using local, farm fresh ingredients.
As mentioned above, The Good Samaritan Lodge #336, on Lincoln Square has also joined GARMA. The Lodge was first constituted in 1860 and had a couple different locations before settling in to their current space, the Funkhouser Building, in 1899. Before moving into their current location, The lodge rented a “hall” from John Rupp of The Rupp House, now the Children of Gettysburg 1863 museum. See how things in this town connect?
Connect with all of our GARMA members at www.gettysburgretailmerchants.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.