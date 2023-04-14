Recent events in and near Pennsylvania have emphasized the need to protect the water resources of Adams County. Last month, more than 8,000 gallons of hazardous chemicals were released accidentally into the Schuylkill River, which provides drinking water for some Philadelphia neighborhoods. At first, officials said it was “very likely” the contamination would not end up in the water supply but advised residents to buy bottled water. The water was subsequently deemed safe to drink.
In February, a train carrying hazardous materials derailed near a town in Ohio just over the border from Pennsylvania. It released a cocktail of hazardous chemicals that spilled into the soil, the air, and two small creeks that flow through the town. The long-term health impacts are as yet unknown. Still, early results of an assessment of chemical exposure found that more than half of the 514 residents who have been surveyed have experienced adverse symptoms after the derailment.
Ninety-seven percent of Adams County residents get their water from wells, either private or operated by a municipal water system, and others from surface water in streams. All these wells and streams depend on precipitation, no water flows into Adams County.
Imagine the damage to our health and our economy (both tourism and agriculture) that would result if an accident, or even poorly sited development that poisons our groundwater, were to occur within Adams County.
The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) is a member-based, nonprofit organization. Its mission is to protect and improve the water resources of Adams County. WAAC conducts educational and public information programs to help residents better understand watershed issues and promotes sustainable watersheds by encouraging sound water and land use. WAAC plays an active role in advocating for Adams County’s water resources when issues and projects arise that have the potential to impact our waters adversely.
WAAC volunteers have been monitoring the health of several key Adams County streams for nearly 20 years, gathering physical and chemical measures every month and providing a body of data that has proven valuable for local and municipal officials as they develop policies related to water use. To get a snapshot of pathogen contamination in Adams County’s streams, last summer WAAC gathered samples from 21 sites on 10 streams and had them analyzed for E. coli, a bacterium that often indicates the presence of pathogens harmful to human health. A partnership including the Watershed Alliance, the Adams County Conservation District, and volunteers created the Adams County Planting Partnership, whose mission is to get native trees and shrubs into the hands of Adams County residents who have some land (even just a backyard) and the ability to plant them.
Join us at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, for the annual membership meeting of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC). We’ll share updates about last summer’s pathogen-testing program, this year’s expansion of the ongoing stream monitoring program, the Adams County Planting Partnership (more trees, please), and other initiatives we and our members are working on. We’ll meet downstairs at the Adams County Agricultural & Natural Resources Center at 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Refreshments will be available.
Mark Berg is a member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County board. To learn more about WAAC or for membership information, visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org, or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.