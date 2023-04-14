Recent events in and near Pennsylvania have emphasized the need to protect the water resources of Adams County. Last month, more than 8,000 gallons of hazardous chemicals were released accidentally into the Schuylkill River, which provides drinking water for some Philadelphia neighborhoods. At first, officials said it was “very likely” the contamination would not end up in the water supply but advised residents to buy bottled water. The water was subsequently deemed safe to drink.

In February, a train carrying hazardous materials derailed near a town in Ohio just over the border from Pennsylvania. It released a cocktail of hazardous chemicals that spilled into the soil, the air, and two small creeks that flow through the town. The long-term health impacts are as yet unknown. Still, early results of an assessment of chemical exposure found that more than half of the 514 residents who have been surveyed have experienced adverse symptoms after the derailment.

Mark Berg is a member of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County board. To learn more about WAAC or for membership information, visit http://www.AdamsWatersheds.org, or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.

