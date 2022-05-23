Children care about the planet and want to make the world a better place to live for everyone.
“We are children of the earth. We rely on the earth, and the earth relies on us. Whether the earth is beautiful, fresh, and green, or arid and parched, depends on our way of walking. Please touch the earth in mindfulness, with joy and concentration. The earth will heal you and you will heal the earth,” stated Thich Nhat Hanh.
Through interactive games, crafts, music, stories, food, and meditation, participants will discover various ways to protect our planet. Using peacekeeping tools, mediation techniques, mindfulness practices, and celebrations that honor diversity, we will learn how to resolve environmental justice conflicts in our community and worldwide. Our peace campers will explore the relationship between the planet and social justice this year. They will examine the benefits of building a more sustainable, equitable community and how to promote a healthy lifestyle. Our home in Adams County provides us with the perfect environment to connect food justice, green space, and sustainable forestry.
The Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice will host its 31st Peace Camp at Vida Charter School located at 120 East Broadway in Gettysburg. The camp will take place from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Children ages 6 to 12 are welcome.
Peace Camp is an annual free summer camp program. Donations are always appreciated. Our suggestion is a donation of $35 per family to cover the costs, but no child will be denied access to Peace Camp because of financial circumstances. Children with special needs may be accompanied by a sign language interpreter, TSS, or another adult helper. The students are asked to pack a lunch every day.
A few spaces remain for junior counselors, volunteer presenters, and youth campers. Visit http://icpj-gettysburg.org/peace-camp to register.
The Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice is a nonprofit organization that seeks to nurture dialogue on peace, social justice, and environmental balance and enrich our community by inspiring individuals to work nonviolently toward realizing those values in human society.
