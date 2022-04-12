The word Barrilete in the Spanish of Nicaragua means a children’s kite but has meaning beyond the thing itself. It means a free spirit, a life that floats like a kite, one that is not dragged down by poverty and pain. That’s why the orphanage that Gettysburg’s sister program of PGL works with decided to name itself Barrilete. This orphanage has 15 pre-school children who live on site and has education programs for 45 other children.
Each day, the kids take part in math and Spanish classes, arts classes and even dance classes. Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL), as part of many different projects supported through its sister city program in Nicaragua, helps to provide at least one meal per day for all 60 kids.
The Barrilete school and orphanage is a tiny place, one building in a row of buildings along a back street in the city of Leon. The inside is small and so most classes are held on a concrete patio outside, except during the rainy season. The children gather in a circle and the teachers teach while cars driving by honk, while vendors who pass by are yelling and selling (Tortillas! Brooms! Rat poison!). This time of year the air is hot and dusty, but for the children this means little.
At Barrilete they have a chance to play games on the minimal playground equipment next to the road, separated by a raggedy fence from the cars. They have a chance to sing songs, learn math and practice grammar even with all the noise around them. They get a chance to be kids. All of the Barrilete students come from very poor families, and for many of them their one good meal of the day is at their pre-school. For the 15 orphans who live on-site, all of their meals are at Barrilete.
The school hasn’t been able to pay its electric bill for over five years and by now the interest and fines means it will never be able to do so. A neighbor is kind enough to run an extension cord over to the school at night. The bathrooms inside have been in disrepair for years, with no shower available for the kids who live on site. They are bathed with a garden hose. During this month of April, PGL will buy the materials and Barrilete will pay a mason to rebuild the bathrooms and add in a shower.
The conditions at Barrilete, needless to say, would never pass muster in Gettysburg. However, the kindness and dedication of its staff would be recognized by teachers wherever they are. The director, the two teachers and the cook are all paid by the parents at a rate that comes to $600 a month in total for all 60 kids, to be divided between them all, and other local donors help buy food for the orphans that live at the school full-time. “No, of course I don’t make money at this,” doña Margarita the director says. “I do it because I have faith, and that means you act, not just that you pray. These kids are my prayers.”
