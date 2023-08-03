It’s official: we have made it to August, and back-to-school season is just around the corner. For children, they may not be ready to go back, while for some parents, they are ready for their children to return to school. Either way, there is still time to enjoy some beautiful outdoor adventures this month. One of the best things to do is to get outside and hike.
We all know that hiking offers so many benefits for our health. It lowers blood pressure, tackles obesity, reduces anxiety and depression, improves sleep, improves arthritis, and helps build strong muscles, plus many others. Being outdoors in green space also improves our mental health and allows us to marvel at the beauty of nature. While being outdoors is so helpful, there are some important things to remember when venturing out to hike:
Plan. Think ahead and plan your hike. If you haven’t been hiking in a bit or are a beginner, be sure to look for hikes that meet your ability levels. Realize that cell phones and GPS devices do not work in some locations, so be sure to look ahead at your route and have a map.
Bring a friend. Never hike alone, even if you are an experienced hiker. Make sure that others know where you are going, what hike you are taking, and when you plan to return to be safe. Hiking with a friend is not only the smart thing to do for safety, it helps expose others to hiking and the enjoyment of hiking outdoors.
Check the weather before you go. Nobody wants to be on a trail and suddenly be caught in a rainstorm or extremely hot temperatures. Make sure you are aware of any small streams that may be running high due to recent rains.
Stay on the trail. Wandering off the trail may seem like a good idea at the time, but it may cause you to become injured or get lost. Staying on the trail will allow you to enjoy the hike safely and can help others find you if something happens while you are out.
Be sure to dress appropriately for your hike. You will need to protect yourself and your children from the heat and sun, insects and thorns, and branches along the trail. Hats are a good idea not just for protection from the sun but also to keep bugs out of your hair. Be sure to wear footwear that fits and gives good footing. Sandals and flip-flops are not the best shoes when hiking. Take some snacks and water or a drink, as hydration is essential as the August temperatures soar. Water helps to keep the body cool and helps your muscles throughout the hike.
Are you worried that your children might not enjoy the hike? Make sure to have frequent stops for energy (snacks and water), as energy-sapped children can become cranky. Make sure to build in fun like a playground to play on after the hike, a scavenger hunt while on the hike, and be sure to provide positive reinforcement of the family time you are sharing. Encourage them to lead the hike or pick the hike they want to go on.
Or skip the planning and join the Physical Fitness Task Force on their final summer hike on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 9:30 a.m. on the Beaver Trail just north of Caledonia State Park. See http://www.adamswellness.org for details.
So, take these final few weeks and create lasting family moments outdoors that will bring special memories.
Sandy Gladfelter is the coordinator for health education and community health for WellSpan and a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force.
