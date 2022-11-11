Getting involved in bringing Pennsylvania forward has never been easier with the help of the library. The Pennsylvania Library Association has a literacy initiative called PA Forward.
This initiative aims at supporting libraries and communities by supporting literacy. PA Forward recognizes five different literacies: basic literacy, information literacy, civic and social literacy, health literacy and financial literacy.
The Adams County Library System (ACLS) strives to serve the county and provide services that help people live their best possible lives. Providing services and programs that fulfill these literacies helps the library be a place that offers way more than “just books.”
PA Forward defines civic and social literacy as “engaging in discourse while remaining respectful of other individuals of varying opinions; understanding the importance of community engagement which allows individuals to interact with one another, in a participatory manner; invoking societal change.”
Having greater civic and social knowledge allows people to actively participate and engage in civic and social life. Civic and social literacy skills include knowing history; staying up to date on local, state, U.S. and world news; volunteering; and knowing your rights.
To stay up to date on current events, the library provides physical newspapers and periodicals as well as digital online resources. On the library’s website, you can find “NewsBank.’’ This resource provides reliable news from around the world. You can search by suggested topic or just type whatever you’re interested in learning about into the search bar. You can then narrow your search by source type (audio, journal, magazine) and by year of publication.
The library is here to support your history exploration. You can access information on various history topics by using our digital resources. On our website, hover over to “Elibrary’’ then click on the drop-down “Digital resources.” There you will find research-based resources to help guide your search. There is even information for kids and teens which includes primary sources.
Community members of all ages have access to increase their history knowledge just by using these resources with their library card. If you’re looking for something more local, come on down to the Gettysburg library and peruse our local history section. This section has information on Adams County and Gettysburg.
If you want to increase your volunteer participation, any of the six library branches are happy to have you. We have volunteer opportunities which may include shelving books or helping with a program.
There are plenty of ways you can volunteer at your local branch. If you would like more information, please go to our website at http://www.adamslibrary.org. You can find more information about volunteering and complete the application under the “Support the Library” section.
If you want to learn more about Civic and Social Literacy, please visit the library or give us a call. If you have any questions about using the library or being a future volunteer, please contact us.
Robyn Woods is the youth services librarian and coordinator at the Adams County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.