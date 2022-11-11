Getting involved in bringing Pennsylvania forward has never been easier with the help of the library. The Pennsylvania Library Association has a literacy initiative called PA Forward.

This initiative aims at supporting libraries and communities by supporting literacy. PA Forward recognizes five different literacies: basic literacy, information literacy, civic and social literacy, health literacy and financial literacy.

Robyn Woods is the youth services librarian and coordinator at the Adams County Library System.

