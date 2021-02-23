For juniors and seniors in Adams County, the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) offers a unique opportunity to earn industry recognized certifications and college credits while gaining valuable career ready skills.
Students from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield Area, Gettysburg Area and Littlestown Area school districts attend at least two hours of training each day in one of ACTI’s seven programs.
Stephen Kosman is an IT professional with over 20 years of experience, almost all of that in support of various educational organizations. A Pennsylvania resident for his entire life, he has spent the last 27 years living and working in the Central Pennsylvania region. At ACTI, his computer networking program is the youngest of the seven shops having produced only two sets of graduates to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.