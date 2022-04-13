If you have a child, I bet you gave them a hug before you sent them off to school this morning. I know you probably rolled your eyes and laughed off the frustration of your pre-teens as they give you attitude. I hope you were there for your son or daughter when they came to you needing comfort because they were afraid or hurt. Those are the moments when a child knows they are safe and loved.
Not every child has that feeling of security and comfort when they go home. According to the 2020 Child Protective Services Report, 73 children across Pennsylvania lost their lives to abuse. CPS investigated nearly 5,000 reports of substantiated child abuse; most often the perpetrators are their caregivers. How does this happen? How could so many children be so badly hurt by the people most responsible for their wellbeing?
Research suggests that most reported child maltreatment cases are a result of unsupported, struggling parents. Young parents who lack education and financial resources, stressed parents struggling with mental health problems or substance abuse, parents with trauma of being abused themselves, these are the families whose children are at a higher risk for mistreatment.
At Children’s Aid Society, our mission is to help children and their families build stronger healthier lives through our compassionate and professional services. For decades we have seen that, when parents are given the proper support they need, children are safer. Through our parent education and support groups, we help moms and dads learn how to be the best parents they can. In Adams and York counties we offer family advocacy services to empower families to overcome financial instability, trauma, substance abuse issues, housing insecurity, and more.
Thousands of children can be safe and can feel the love of their families and their communities if we as a society come together to support each other and support struggling parents. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month, we wear blue ribbons to honor those young lives lost to child abuse. If you have a child in your life, tell them how much they mean to you. Then support an organization working to protect children. To learn more about Children’s Aid Society and get involved please go to our website, www.cassd.org.
