With the holiday season coming to a close, many people are now looking towards resolutions for the New Year. If you’re one of those many people, the library system is ready to assist with a wide variety of materials that can help you form new habits.
Studies show that it can take anywhere from 18 to 264 days to form a new habit and that it takes an average of 66 days for that new behavior to become automatic. There are plenty of books out there to encourage new habits. In one of them, “Tiny Habits: The Small Changes that Change Everything”, BJ Fogg, PhD shows that by starting small, a person can achieve a happier and healthy life. James Clear, author of “Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results” shares practical strategies in forming good habits and breaking bad ones. There are many other books with everyday approaches available in the library’s collection.
