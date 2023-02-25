Abraham Lincoln had four sons but only his oldest, Robert, reached adulthood. Robert was born on Aug. 1, 1843, in Springfield, Illinois. His younger brothers had a warm relationship with their father, but Robert did not.

Later in his life he wrote that during his childhood, his father was almost constantly away attending court or making political speeches. When Robert was 16, he went to New Hampshire to attend a private school and afterward he attended Harvard College.

Ken Kime is the vice president of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania. Visit http://www.LincolnFellowship.org for more information.

