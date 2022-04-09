As we welcome the spring that has been slow in coming this year, we are again able to care for each other by gathering together. On April 30, community members will gather and walk together in remembrance of Adams County gun violence victims. The 40-minute Memorial Walk starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, with a brief program in front of Christ Lutheran Gettysburg church, at 30 Chambersburg St. The commemoration will conclude at a T-shirt memorial that will be located in front of the Episcopal Memorial Church of the Prince of Peace, at 20 W. High St. The rain date for the Memorial Walk is Sunday, May 1, also starting at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Gettysburg.
Adams County gun violence deaths in 2021 included 11 gun suicide victims, and three gun homicide victims. On April 30, local pastors will address our community grief over all gun violence, and local experts who work to prevent suicide will speak. Pastor Jay Eckman of Christ Lutheran Gettysburg will open with prayer. Jayne Wildasin, True North Wellness Manager of Crisis Intervention, York and Adams Counties, will give a brief presentation on the tragic connection between suicide and guns. Jayne Miller, WellSpan Philhaven Community Mental Health Education Coordinator, will describe the Suicide Prevention QPR Training being taught locally, and specifically to be offered in May. Following the walk to the memorial located at the Episcopal Memorial Church of the Prince of Peace, Rev. Dr. Herbert Sprouse will lead a brief time of commemoration. The event will conclude at about 2:40 p.m.
Gettysburg for Gun Sense has organized this April 30, event out of deep concern about the threat of gun violence in our community and nation, especially the threat of gun suicide. On May 21, a WellSpan Philhaven Suicide Prevention QPR training will be given from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, to be held at Gettysburg United Methodist Church. At the April 30, Memorial Jayne Miller of WellSpan will describe this training, which is appropriate for adults. Save the May 21, date, 9 a.m. to noon, to gain this live-saving knowledge.
Also this month, Ceasefire PA and the Pennsylvania Gun Violence Prevention Coalition will rally at noon, on April 26, in the Capitol in Harrisburg. Because Pennsylvania’s communities need more resources and common-sense gun reforms to stop the bleeding, survivors, community organizations, veterans and others will join in advocating for gun safety. Speakers will address the need for Extreme Risk Protection Order legislation in PA, SB 134, as well as for Universal Background Checks, SB 88, and for requiring Lost and Stolen Firearm Reporting, SB 217. ERPO laws enacted in other States have especially lowered the risk of gun suicide, domestic violence, and mass shootings. Universal Background Checks would eliminate the PA background check loophole for the private sale of long guns, which currently require no background check. This allows the most lethal of all types of firearms, assault weapons, to pass into dangerous hands. From 2008 to 2015, 48% of law enforcement officers fatally shot were killed by long guns. For further information on the April 26, rally at the Capitol, email us at gettysburg4gunsense@gmail.com. Spring is coming, and as we join all Americans in praying for a reduction in gun violence, we can join in life saving care as well.
Judy Young is a retired United Methodist pastor and a member of Gettysburg for Gun Sense.
