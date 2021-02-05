Like many local nonprofits, the YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County has struggled to navigate the changing landscape as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, we thankfully have been able to continue to serve the community in alignment of our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.
The YWCA is pleased to offer a new membership option: the Mission Membership. For one yearly fee, we invite the Adams County community to join the YWCA in supporting and fulfilling this very important mission! Mission Members will receive discounts on Youth and Adult Programs, such as our upcoming self-defense classes, and services like massage therapy without the financial commitment of a monthly membership. In addition to these perks, mission memberships will allow you to back the programs that we’re so proud to provide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.