“Jesus looked steadily at him and loved him, and he said, ‘There is one thing you lack. Go and sell everything you own and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me’” ~ Mark 10:21
The passage above from St. Mark’s Gospel, known as the story of “Jesus and the rich young man,” is familiar to all Christians and many others. A version of the same story may be found in St. Matthew’s and St. Luke’s Gospels, so the incident clearly made a deep impression on the Apostles. It also shook up the young man who went away sad because he had many possessions. Jesus then observes how difficult it is for the rich to enter the Kingdom of God with his memorable image of a camel passing through the eye of a needle. Any thoughtful Christian who has been materially blessed must be challenged by this story. I am always reminded of George MacDonald’s comment that “God is easy to please, but hard to satisfy.”
The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Lex McMillan is an ARM board member. To support the Mission: http://www.adamsrescuemission.org/donate-now.
