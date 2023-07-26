This morning, the Adams County Community Foundation received a generous gift. The donor asked us to use the gift where it is needed most and requested not to be named. Building our community grantmaking endowment is a high priority for the community foundation, so we directed the gift to the Fund for Adams County.

Philanthropy is personal. There are as many perspectives on giving as there are donors, and all donors are valuable and valued. But anonymous and unconditional donors are literally the unsung heroes of philanthropy. They give without seeking recognition or imposing any constraints on their contributions.

Ralph Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation, home of the Fund for Adams County and 275 other charitable funds.

