This morning, the Adams County Community Foundation received a generous gift. The donor asked us to use the gift where it is needed most and requested not to be named. Building our community grantmaking endowment is a high priority for the community foundation, so we directed the gift to the Fund for Adams County.
Philanthropy is personal. There are as many perspectives on giving as there are donors, and all donors are valuable and valued. But anonymous and unconditional donors are literally the unsung heroes of philanthropy. They give without seeking recognition or imposing any constraints on their contributions.
I asked the donor if we could create a separate Fund for Adams County in their name, as such recognition can encourage others to follow suit. They politely declined and explained that they prefer anonymity, which allows them to stay behind the scenes, distant from any personal gain, influence, or attention. A lack of public recognition, they explained, protects them from the allure of ego-driven motives, ensuring that their actions focus solely on making a positive impact. They want the spotlight on the issues and people who need assistance without promoting their image.
We also discussed their decision to give all their charitable gifts without strings attached. This donor trusts the nonprofits they support, recognizing that nonprofits understand best what they need to carry out their mission. This approach empowers nonprofits to allocate gifts effectively, focusing on implementing strategies that genuinely help people rather than complying with external demands that could lead to mission drift.
Anonymous and unconditional giving to the Fund for Adams County and our Adams County Scholarship Fund enhances the culture of gratitude among recipients. Without knowing the identities of specific donors who made their grant or scholarship possible, nonprofits and scholars perceive the support as a collective effort, giving them a sense of community interconnectedness. This sense of community support can make recipients more inclined to pay the kindness forward, creating a ripple effect of positivity and generosity.
This form of giving is powerful and grand. When donors refrain from imposing restrictions, they grant organizations the freedom to explore innovative solutions and take calculated risks. This latitude can encourage nonprofits to push beyond what they thought was possible. As a result, our community benefits from progress and advancements that might not otherwise have been conceivable.
After speaking with this donor for some time, it was clear they derive satisfaction and fulfillment from knowing that they are making a real difference in the lives of others. Their motivations lie in the joy of giving and the positive changes they enable.
We always ask donors to add their names to the growing list of people who support Adams County through the community foundation. Public giving often inspires others to do the same, and people sometimes need that encouragement.
But for some donors, giving anonymously, without strings, and trusting others to do what’s best inspires them to give and give again.
Ralph Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation, home of the Fund for Adams County and 275 other charitable funds.
