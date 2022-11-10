“All politics is local,” is a statement made famous by former longtime U.S. Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill. Similarly, I’ve heard many people say, “All change begins at the local level.” Guess what? Economic development is local too.

Sometimes it’s difficult for the public to understand what economic development is. The truth is, sometimes I think so too! One reason is that economic development is constantly evolving and growing to meet our changing needs as an Adams County community. Additionally, economic development is not “one size fits all,” so it can look different in different communities, at those unique local levels.

Robin Fitzpatrick is president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises three organizations: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC), the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA) and the Adams County General Authority (ACGA). For more information, see adamsalliance.org, or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance) and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance).

