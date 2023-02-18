Pssst...don’t tell the weatherman, but so far, February has been surprisingly mild. Here’s hoping that holds true into March for Gettysburg Borough’s electronic device recycling event (she said, shamelessly easing into a reminder). The next biannual covered devices (electronics) recycling opportunity will be on Saturday, March 18. Pre-registering in order to receive an assigned time slot is required, and this can be accomplished on the recycling page of the borough’s website at http://www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling or by calling me at 717-337-0724. Television sets of all sizes and anything related to computers will be accepted. Shamelessness doesn’t count when one is publicizing something so popular and worthwhile.

As I mentioned in last month’s article, the borough Recycling Committee invited Waste Management officials to discuss and clarify what materials are accepted for recycling. The committee, county Commissioner Marty Qually and borough staff who assist in our various recycling events joined me at the meeting and all remarked it was beneficial and informative. I opened the meeting by thanking the staff and other volunteers who help to make these events go so smoothly. Our efficiency and ease of participation has drawn recognition and praise from residents as well as county and Waste Management officials.

Judie Butterfield is chairman of the borough’s Recycling Committee and Third Ward Borough Council representative. jbfd@comcast.net 717-337-0724

