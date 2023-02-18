Pssst...don’t tell the weatherman, but so far, February has been surprisingly mild. Here’s hoping that holds true into March for Gettysburg Borough’s electronic device recycling event (she said, shamelessly easing into a reminder). The next biannual covered devices (electronics) recycling opportunity will be on Saturday, March 18. Pre-registering in order to receive an assigned time slot is required, and this can be accomplished on the recycling page of the borough’s website at http://www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling or by calling me at 717-337-0724. Television sets of all sizes and anything related to computers will be accepted. Shamelessness doesn’t count when one is publicizing something so popular and worthwhile.
As I mentioned in last month’s article, the borough Recycling Committee invited Waste Management officials to discuss and clarify what materials are accepted for recycling. The committee, county Commissioner Marty Qually and borough staff who assist in our various recycling events joined me at the meeting and all remarked it was beneficial and informative. I opened the meeting by thanking the staff and other volunteers who help to make these events go so smoothly. Our efficiency and ease of participation has drawn recognition and praise from residents as well as county and Waste Management officials.
Various materials were on display to spark discussion of what is accepted. For example, cardboard is listed as being a required material for recycling, but one might ask, “Does that include cardboard cereal boxes, cardboard craft projects and waxy containers such as for juice and milk?” The answer, it turns out, is “Yes, even, to the delight of the avid coffee drinkers in the group, Starbucks cups and hot-beverage containers from Sheetz, 7-Eleven, and fast-food establishments.”
Among other materials mentioned as acceptable were brown paper sacks, paper mailers and envelopes of all kinds and all junk mail. Also fine to be placed in the recycling bins are clean aluminum and bimetal cans (the labels may be left on), paper of all kinds (providing there is no metallic trim), and plastic tubs and bottles of all sizes.
Some recycling surprises came with the approval of empty pill and vitamin bottles with lids, Keurig containers if rinsed clean of grinds, plastic lids from disposable cups, and foil food trays if perfectly clean.
It was confirmed that unacceptable items for recycling continue to be plates, drinking glasses, cups and saucers, mirrors, plate glass, plastic mailer envelopes, straws, gift cards, and garden hoses. While packing materials like Styrofoam, package cushions and bubble wrap are not recyclable, committee member Kathy Gilbert announced that Purple Piggy Toys & Gifts at the outlet mall will accept them for reuse.
Our discussion of glass recycling and preparation of cardboard boxes was comprehensive and lengthy; I will report on those topics in March’s article.
Thanks to Janelle Wertzberger, Debra English, and Becca Fissel for taking careful notes during the meeting, thus making the writing of this article as easy as it was. Again, Happy New Year and here’s to our continuing successful recycling efforts.
Judie Butterfield is chairman of the borough’s Recycling Committee and Third Ward Borough Council representative. jbfd@comcast.net 717-337-0724
