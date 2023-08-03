In the past few weeks, I have been approached by numerous Gettysburg Times readers asking if I intended to publish my annual reminder for parents regarding the onset of school. I hope parents, grandparents, and caregivers find these simple suggestions useful as we approach the opening of the 2023-2024 school year. By now, you should have received information from the school explaining how to best prepare your child for the new year. But what about you? How can you prepare yourself for the start of an exciting anxiety-free school year? Here are a few suggestions:

Reduce morning stress. That first hour of the morning can make or break how the remainder of the day goes for you and your child. Wake yourself up 30/40 minutes earlier than usual during the first week of school so you can be available when your child wakes up. This allows you extra time to address any unforeseen issues like the lost shoe, a sibling dispute, or signing a misplaced school form.

Diana Fasnacht is the director of Ready to Learn, a program of United Way of Adams County.

