In the past few weeks, I have been approached by numerous Gettysburg Times readers asking if I intended to publish my annual reminder for parents regarding the onset of school. I hope parents, grandparents, and caregivers find these simple suggestions useful as we approach the opening of the 2023-2024 school year. By now, you should have received information from the school explaining how to best prepare your child for the new year. But what about you? How can you prepare yourself for the start of an exciting anxiety-free school year? Here are a few suggestions:
Reduce morning stress. That first hour of the morning can make or break how the remainder of the day goes for you and your child. Wake yourself up 30/40 minutes earlier than usual during the first week of school so you can be available when your child wakes up. This allows you extra time to address any unforeseen issues like the lost shoe, a sibling dispute, or signing a misplaced school form.
Practice patience. The first full week of school will be a shock for the entire family, but please be patient. Your child’s fatigue and irritability may last beyond one week as they adjust to the new schedule and grade-level expectations. Often, for younger children, it may take three or four weeks to feel comfortable with the new routine.
Even older students may be stressed anticipating the start of school. The middle/high school-age student’s apprehensiveness may differ from that of your elementary-age child but is still very real and intense. You may see them become quiet or moody as they anticipate the uncertainties of new teachers, peer pressure, and expectations. Remember, you may need to exercise your extreme patience with a child in the middle school/high school years. Encourage your teens to talk about the start of the school year and the new challenges that concern them.
Bedtime routine. You may want to begin your child’s bed routine several days before school starts. This is essential so a smiling face greets you in the morning versus a flood of tears or a frown. Take time to sit and read a book together at bedtime. For an older child in the household, have a quiet conversation for a few minutes as your family wraps up another busy day.
Be positive. School may or may not have been a positive experience for you. But you want the best for your child, which means fostering a positive attitude about their school experience. Talk about the activities of their day. Ask about recess, lunch, their friends, or one of their favorite subjects. Keep an open line of communication with the school. Do not hesitate to contact the teacher with questions or concerns regarding your student. Your child’s academic success is sure to happen with your positive involvement.
Diana Fasnacht is the director of Ready to Learn, a program of United Way of Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.