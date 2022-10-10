I think most of us know that October has been designated Breast Cancer Awareness Month for many years. Most of you probably also heard Katie Couric share information about her recent breast cancer diagnosis.
Right or wrong, I think we listen and hopefully learn some things when a well-known person shares any kind of a life-altering diagnosis. I have thought of Katie as a spokesperson for cancer screenings for many years. Her first husband lost his battle with colorectal cancer, and Katie shared her colonoscopy screening with the public on television.
This time Katie shared something that helps us all realize that it is easy in these rather crazy times to have some pretty simple screenings fall through the cracks, so to speak. She shared that she was about six months late with her screening mammogram. Her cancer was still caught very early and she should be fine, but her words made me feel we need to make sure we are vigilant for ourselves and also encouraging others to get the screenings they need.
I want to review American Cancer Society screening recommendations for women at average breast cancer risk. These guidelines can be found on the American Cancer Society website at http://www.cancer.org. For screening purposes, a woman is considered to be at average risk if she doesn’t have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer or a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer (such as in a BRCA gene), and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30.
The American Cancer Society website is a wealth of information for all types of cancer as well as almost any topic you can think of about cancer. There are guidelines for women at high risk on the website and I would encourage everyone to speak with a trusted health care provider about their needs for all types of screenings. There is also information for men regarding male breast cancers.
Guidelines for women at average breast cancer risk are as follows:
● Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.
● Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.
● Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years.
● All women should understand what to expect when getting a mammogram for breast cancer screening. They should understand what the test can and cannot do.
● Clinical breast exams are not recommended for breast cancer screening among average-risk women at any age.
I would also like to remind everyone that there is help for those who need a mammogram or other screening exam and are not sure how they can pay for it. The American Cancer Society’s toll free number 1-800-227-2345 is available to call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with trained counselors available to help you answer questions and access care!
Connie Woodruff worked as a staff partner for the American Cancer Society until her retirement in January. She is a volunteer with the Adams County American Cancer Society Relay For Life!
