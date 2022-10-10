I think most of us know that October has been designated Breast Cancer Awareness Month for many years. Most of you probably also heard Katie Couric share information about her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Right or wrong, I think we listen and hopefully learn some things when a well-known person shares any kind of a life-altering diagnosis. I have thought of Katie as a spokesperson for cancer screenings for many years. Her first husband lost his battle with colorectal cancer, and Katie shared her colonoscopy screening with the public on television.

Connie Woodruff worked as a staff partner for the American Cancer Society until her retirement in January. She is a volunteer with the Adams County American Cancer Society Relay For Life!

