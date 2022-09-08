Can you feel it? Fall is in the air. The past few days of brisk mornings have given us a taste of autumn approaching, which is a magical time in our beautiful county. The Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) has been very busy.
As you may have seen on the news, 4,000 beagles were rescued from horrific conditions from the Envigo research animal breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. They were placed with various shelters and rescue groups all over the country. The good news is that ACSPCA was able to receive and adopt out the first 30 beagles, including a group of puppies. A few weeks later, we accepted 15 more. The response from the community was overwhelming.
The eagerness of people willing to take in dogs that were not housebroken, had never touched grass, seen rain or snow nor felt the warm sun on their cute faces was very touching. The dogs will now know unconditional love; and for many, enjoy furry brothers and sisters, in addition to a loving human family. All of the beagles were fully vetted before being adopted.
Thank you to all who applied. Over 1,000 applications were received for the beagles. We cut off the process at 300. All of the beagles have new homes. Our amazing staff gave these dogs lots of love, attention and care from day one. They were diligent about finding them good homes. Some bonded pairs who spent years in a cage together, were very fortunate to be adopted together into a single home. We know all the beagles are in a better place. Remember that there are always other dogs at the shelter who are in need of a loving home. Please check our website for more information on them.
Providing care for all these dogs is expensive and the shelter depends on donations from caring individuals and businesses. We receive no government funds nor money from organizations with similar names. One way we raise money is through our events. and there are many coming up! Mark your calendars now for our fall fundraising events.
The first event is “Canines, Vines and Wine” on Sept. 11, 12-5 p.m. at the fabulous Hauser Hill Event Center at 410 Cashtown Road in Biglerville. Admission is $5. The Kirk Wise Band will provide entertainment. Bring your leashed dog for a guided tour of the vineyards and to watch an agility demonstration. Food, desserts and drinks will be available for purchase as well as pet-related items for sale.
Oct. 14 is our Giving Spree open house at the shelter, 4-7 p.m. This is open to the public. Come see our wonderful facility and learn how you can make your donations go further through giving at the Spree.
On Oct. 23, at 10 a.m., Appalachian Brewing Company’s Gateway location hosts our annual Trick or Trot 5K and Dog Jog. Wear your best costume and bring your favorite furry running buddy. A finisher’s medal, swag bag, race tee, and two beer tokens are included with $50 registration. Register online at https://www.abcbrew.redpodium.com/gateway-sundayrace-series-2022. Proceeds benefit the Adams County SPCA.
If you want to make even more use of your costumes, you and your leashed canine friends are invited to walk with us in the Gettysburg Halloween parade on Oct. 25 (the rain date will be Oct. 27). Meet us in the Gettysburg Middle School parking lot by 6 p.m. Step out time for the parade is 7:15 p.m.
Thursday Nov. 3, is the annual Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree, where members of our community support non-profits. If you give at the Spree, your dollar goes further. There are three different ways to give: you may give online Nov. 3 from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. at http://www.ACCFGivingSpree.org, drop off your donation from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gettysburg Times Parking Lot at 1570 Fairfield Road in Gettysburg or mail your donation (checks payable to “ACCF”) to Adams County Community Foundation, 25 S 4th St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 along with the donation form.
On Nov. 5, 5-10 p.m. is our annual country-themed gala, “A Country Night In Gettysburg,” held at the 1863 Inn of Gettysburg. Tickets are available for $50 each on our website or at the shelter. The fabulous Colt Wilbur Band will again provide entertainment. We have a silent auction and games of chance. If your business would like to help sponsor our event, please contact the shelter by Oct. 1. There are sponsorship opportunities ranging from $500-$2500 with various incentives. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate items for the silent auction.
Keep an eye on our Facebook page and website for more events including our annual Christmas Shoppe at the Outlets Mall. Thank you to all our supporters who help keep our shelter a first class facility.
Donna Quante is the current vice president of Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Board of Directors. She shares her life with her Siberian Husky sled dog team in Gettysburg. Nancy Yang, is a current board member and a past president of the ACSPCA board of directors who firmly believes that behind every strong woman are her dogs following her to the bathroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.