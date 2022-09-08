Can you feel it? Fall is in the air. The past few days of brisk mornings have given us a taste of autumn approaching, which is a magical time in our beautiful county. The Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) has been very busy.

As you may have seen on the news, 4,000 beagles were rescued from horrific conditions from the Envigo research animal breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. They were placed with various shelters and rescue groups all over the country. The good news is that ACSPCA was able to receive and adopt out the first 30 beagles, including a group of puppies. A few weeks later, we accepted 15 more. The response from the community was overwhelming.

Donna Quante is the current vice president of Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Board of Directors. She shares her life with her Siberian Husky sled dog team in Gettysburg. Nancy Yang, is a current board member and a past president of the ACSPCA board of directors who firmly believes that behind every strong woman are her dogs following her to the bathroom.

