I look for every opportunity to celebrate the successes of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. This year, we are already off to a great start.

On Jan. 13, more than 700 community members joined the YWCA and Adams County Arts Council for Dancing with the Local Stars, presented by WellSpan Health. Congratulations to Brienna Smith (it was her first time on the cast) and Jeremy Lusk, the Gettysburg Area High School Principal, who took home the trophy. Many thanks to the wonderful cast of local stars, professional dancers, team at the Majestic Theater and event planning committee who made this an unforgettable event. Stay tuned for an announcement regarding next year’s event.

Tymia Q. Green is the chief executive officer of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.