The Friends of the New Oxford Area Library (NOAL) have been very busy this past year. Our purpose is to provide help and support for the NOAL in any way possible. We provided a helping hand, financial support, as well as beautification of the library and the pergola. We do this by fundraising and membership dues.
Over the past year a great deal of work has been done on the pergola in front of the library. We have repaired, replanted, as well as mulched the area to make a bright spot for those who want to read or just sit quietly and enjoy lunch.
The annual ACLS Summer Book Sale Bonanza, which occurs July 28-30 this year, will be held at the Redding Auction. The Friends of the NOAL are sponsoring the Food Adventures food truck as an additional opportunity for fundraising again this year. Come enjoy the food and purchase books, DVDs, CDs and much more at great prices.
Each year the library has many summer programs, which the Friends generously donate to. These donations, raised entirely by fundraising and membership dues, help to provide opportunities for our youth during the summer both for fun and learning. We held a fundraiser at the Perkins Restaurant in Gettysburg in April and are planning another one in the fall. It is a great opportunity for the community to support the library and enjoy great food. The Friends also had a presence at the New Oxford August Festival this past year. It was a great opportunity for the Friends to introduce themselves to the community.
A Get to Know Your Librarians night was held to introduce the community to our new librarians. Popcorn, and the movie “Peter Rabbit,” helped our youngest patrons enjoy the evening. As a member of the New Oxford Chamber of Commerce, the Friends hosted a chamber mixer at the library in June. It was wonderful to see the community come together to support many of our town’s small and larger businesses. A wonderful time with good food, networking and laughter was enjoyed by all.
We will be holding a fundraising event at Sweet Frog in Hanover on July 14. Sweet Frog has been a wonderful supporter of the library. Just walk in and say it’s for the library and a portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to our Friends group at the NOAL.
Keep an eye out for future activities at the library. All branches of the Adams County Library System post activities at the individual library branches. They are also posted on our webpage, and you can subscribe to newsletter@adamslibrary.org for our “What’s Happening at Your Library?” e-mails.
