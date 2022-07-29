Book Lovers Day is coming soon. Celebrated annually on Aug. 9, this unofficial holiday is celebrated worldwide, though no one is quite sure of its origin. Regardless, the book lovers of the world never need an excuse to celebrate their love of books. If you need a few ideas, listed below are seven ways you can celebrate Book Lovers Day.
1: Volunteer at the library. We’re always looking for volunteers to help out our six branches. Volunteers help out with many tasks, including materials processing, helping other patrons and shelving of library materials. Each of the county’s Friends groups, who fundraise for and support the libraries, are also completely run by volunteers. We truly value each and every one of our volunteers. If you’re interested, stop by your local branch library and fill out an application.
2: Donate to the library. There are several different ways you can donate to Adams County Library System. As a nonprofit organization, the library system relies on the generosity of donors to help us deliver our services to the citizens of Adams County. To learn more about how you can help, go to https://www.adamslibrary.org/support-library/support-library.
3: Read to a child. We all know the importance of reading to children. If you’re a parent, make sure to include books into your daily routine. If you’re a grandparent, relative, or family friend with children in your life, try to include reading into your time together. You could even record yourself reading a book, so the children in your life can enjoy a story anytime.
4: Play a literary game with other book-loving friends. A simple internet search reveals that there are dozens of literary-themed board and card games, several based on classic literature, such as Jane Austen, Sherlock Holmes and Shakespeare. Or play a book-based party game, such as seeing who can come up with the best first line of a book.
5: Plan a book-to-movie marathon. Everyone knows the book is almost always better than the movie, but that doesn’t stop some of the film adaptations from being great on their own.
6: Start a way to keep track of the books you’ve read. If you’re writing down the books you’ve read on slips of paper, it may be time for an upgrade. A simple solution is to input them into a spreadsheet like Excel or Google Sheets. You could also sign up for an account on Goodreads or LibraryThing. Both of these sites allow you to catalog the books you’ve read, as well as the books you want to read. You can also connect with friends, share recommendations, and discover new titles.
7: Read a book! What better way to celebrate Book Lovers Day? Read any book you want; pick up an old favorite you’ve read before or a new book that’s different from your normal reads. Stay inside in the air conditioning, or take your book outside and enjoy these warm summer days. Wherever you are, be sure to make time for yourself on August 9, and every day, to relax and read.
Jess Shelleman is the branch manager of the Littlestown Library.
