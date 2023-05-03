Spring is the perfect time of year to carve out a few hours for yourself and cultivate your inner artist at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. The thrill of creative exploration can be experienced in a comfortable and welcoming environment with expert instruction. Join us for a variety of classes for adults that will get you moving, dancing, and creating.
Here is what’s coming up:
All Levels Vinyasa, Tuesdays, May 9-30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
This class includes flowing through sequences of traditional Sun Salutations and standing postures, linking breath with movement, and building strength and endurance. Attention to correct alignment and using yoga props for posture accessibility are suggested. Judy Redding, RYT200, $45 for members/$50 non-members
Fused Glass Colorblock Bowl, Monday, May 15, 6-8 p.m.
Fused glass is a method of stacking colored glass and firing the glass in a kiln to adhere the pieces together. Create a unique and colorful bowl using colors of your choice. You don’t need any experience to enjoy the creative process; it is fun and relaxing. Linn Wichowski, $53/$58
Watercolor: Spring in Bloom, Tuesday, May 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Join award-winning artist Steve Bleinberger in this beautiful, joyful workshop where Steve will demonstrate how to paint flowers in bloom. He’ll share various techniques, tips, and tricks to help you improve your next watercolor. $45/$50
Line Dancing with Sophi, Tuesdays, May 16-June 20, 7-8 p.m.
This course will start with beginner dances and progress to a slighter level of difficulty as you become comfortable with the steps. Step sheets will be available at each lesson. Come on out and enjoy this fun and social type of dancing. No experience necessary. Sophi Black, $80/$88
Third Thursday People Project Presentation, Thursday, May 18, noon
Lunch included. Registration is required.
Take a Walk: Downtown Italianate Architecture, Friday, May 19, 10 a.m.-12 noon
Join us as Nancy Whitman, Italianate architecture enthusiast, leads you on a walking journey of downtown Gettysburg. See approximately 30 buildings in this style up close. The class starts at the ACAC with an overview and turns into a walking field trip. Nancy Whitman, $22/$25
Baking with Lori: Freeform Apple Tart, Friday, May 19, 1-2:30 p.m.
A tart is an open-faced pastry that typically has a thicker side and bottom than a pie. Join us to learn the best tips and techniques for making this delicious apple tart and enjoy it with a glass of wine. Recipe included. Lori McCullough, $32/$35
Hummingbird Photography, Wednesdays, May 24-June 7, 6-7 p.m.
Discover how to capture beautiful images of ruby-throated hummingbirds hovering over flowers in your backyard or patio garden. Learn how to create eye-catching compositions and understand hummingbird behavior, so you and your camera will be ready for that perfect hummingbird moment. Steve Hogan, $35/$38
Hammered Sterling Silver Earrings, Tuesday, May 30, 6-8 p.m.
Create a beautiful pair of hammered sterling earrings while learning how to cut metal, attach sterling jump rings to connect your silver pieces, as well as hammer, texturize and soften the edges. Your finished earrings will look fabulous. Susan Henry, $36/$40
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
The Adams County Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Contact the Arts Education Center at 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director. View upcoming classes at http://www.classes@adamsarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.