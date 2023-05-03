Spring is the perfect time of year to carve out a few hours for yourself and cultivate your inner artist at the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Arts Education Center. The thrill of creative exploration can be experienced in a comfortable and welcoming environment with expert instruction. Join us for a variety of classes for adults that will get you moving, dancing, and creating.

Here is what’s coming up:

Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center is located at 125 S. Washington St. in Gettysburg. Contact the Arts Education Center at 717-334-5006 or visit http://www.adamsarts.org. Wendy Heiges is the program director. View upcoming classes at http://www.classes@adamsarts.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.