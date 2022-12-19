The staff, board of directors, and all the market vendors at the Adams County Farmers Market would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and very Happy Holidays. We hope your holiday season is filled with happiness, merriment, and lots of delicious food, locally grown and pasture-raised, ideally.

Last week, the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) announced the record-breaking results of the 2022 Giving Spree at their Big Reveal event. Thanks to the enormous generosity of many Adams County residents, the Giving Spree raised more than $3.1 million to benefit nearly 100 charitable nonprofits doing important work in our community. What a heartwarming way to celebrate the ‘season of giving’ here in Adams County.

Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.

