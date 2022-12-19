The staff, board of directors, and all the market vendors at the Adams County Farmers Market would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and very Happy Holidays. We hope your holiday season is filled with happiness, merriment, and lots of delicious food, locally grown and pasture-raised, ideally.
Last week, the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) announced the record-breaking results of the 2022 Giving Spree at their Big Reveal event. Thanks to the enormous generosity of many Adams County residents, the Giving Spree raised more than $3.1 million to benefit nearly 100 charitable nonprofits doing important work in our community. What a heartwarming way to celebrate the ‘season of giving’ here in Adams County.
We at the Adams County Farmers Market will be using Giving Spree funds strategically as we move forward into 2023 to ensure another outstanding farmers market season. Some of the winter season tasks we will be tackling include robust vendor recruitment, planning new events, greater promotion of our food assistance programs, exploring new grant opportunities, and an extremely vigorous 2023 marketing campaign, as well as many other critical tasks. We are grateful to all the Giving Spree donors who help make these important off-season preparations possible for our organization.
Some of our 2022 Giving Spree earnings will also be used to facilitate a successful move to the farmers market’s new home at the Gettysburg Rec Park at 545 Long Lane. The staff and board at the Adams County Farmers Market are very excited to be partnering with the folks at GARA to launch the 2023 season. I’ll be talking more about the features of the rec park as a farmers market venue in next month’s article, but suffice to say that there is a lot to look forward to for the 2023 market season.
In the meantime, we want to remind all the amazing farmers market supporters out there to shop with as many local businesses as possible this holiday season, especially farmers market vendors whenever you can. You have probably finished up your Christmas and holiday shopping for the year, but if you need any last minute gifts or stocking stuffers please be sure to shop local. You can order from many great farmers market vendors through their online stores. Digital gift cards that can be used at the farmers market next year also make excellent gifts and can be easily purchased last minute if needed.
If there is a big foodie on your Christmas list, another great gift option is to sign them up for a 2023 CSA through one of our farmers market vendors. This will guarantee them the freshest, best tasting fruits and vegetables all year long, and they’ll think of you every time they sit down at the dinner table.
You might also consider popping into your favorite local gift shop, boutique, or farm market to find some fun stocking-stuffers. The most important holiday tip to remember is that gifts from your favorite local businesses are always the most unique and the most special.
Reza Djalal is the market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market. You can reach him at manager@acfarmersmarkets.org or visit http://www.acfarmersmarkets.org for more information.
